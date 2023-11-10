Kylie Jenner Forgot To Wear Pants In Her New Khy Campaign

Some celebrity brands wait months, or even years between each collection’s launch. But not Khy.

Kylie Jenner’s new fashion label released its first collection just last week, after announcing its existence less than a week before that. While Jenner’s first 12-piece drop focused on luxe faux leather looks, it seems her new styles are quite literally stripped down to the basics.

The campaign features Khy’s founder in a variety of no-pants ensembles that fans can shop as soon as Nov. 15.

No Pants, No Problem

In keeping with the minimalist persona established in Khy’s earlier campaigns, Jenner posed in front of a bare background, letting the new product grab all the attention.

The founder teased her cold weather-friendly separates by wearing nothing but semi-sheer blue tights and an ivory puffer jacket she threw over her shoulder. Jenner opted out of any accessories and, instead, tapped into the cold girl makeup trend, a fitting beauty choice given the wintery focus of her new collection.

She channeled the aesthetic’s signature “I went on a walk through the fresh-fallen snow” look by layering on lots of blush (likely from Kylie Cosmetics). Keeping the rest of her beat simple, she adding a glossy pink lip as a finishing touch.

That wasn’t the only time she ditched bottoms during the photoshoot. In another shot, Jenner showcased more products from her upcoming drop: a long-sleeve bodysuit and tights — both in a light-gray shade.

The Next Khy Launch

The promo shots were just a sneak peak at what’s to come from Khy’s collab with luxury womenswear brand, Entire Studios. The Jenner-approved numbers include the aforementioned bodysuit and tights, as well as five variations of puffer jackets.

Styles range from: a puffer vest, a cropped silhouette, fitted and baggy versions, and an oversize long coat. All will be available in the collection’s three main color-ways: stone gray, blue, and black.

She Took Notes From Hailey

Pantsless brand campaigns are certainly having a moment amongst Hollywood’s fashion girlies right now. Earlier this month, Jenner’s close friend and fellow business owner, Hailey Bieber donned a pair of heather gray undies while promoting the relaunch of her Rhode skin care kit. Hers was a more off-duty approach to the no-pants fad.

Long live the pantsless trend.