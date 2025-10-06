Kylie Jenner is officially a fashion girl. The reality star is a regular at Paris Couture Week, wearing the most head-turning looks and building a style reputation that has allowed her to build her clothing brand Khy and front campaigns for fashion houses like Miu Miu. Now, she’s taking over Paris Fashion Week like a pro.

On Oct. 4, Jenner attended Maison Margiela’s Spring 2026 show, which marked creative director Glenn Martens’ first ready-to-wear show for the brand. She dressed appropriately by showcasing one of Margiela’s newest creations. It was just one of several naked fashion looks she wore over the weekend.

Kylie’s Sheer Paper Look

Walking to the front row of the Margiela show, Jenner showed off a look that was both spicy and resourceful. She donned a sheer, white minidress with spaghetti straps and a textured, torn fabric made to resemble floral lace, leading to an ultra-short, rolled-up hem.

She paired the dress with high-waisted tights in a matching pattern, which created the illusion of a miniskirt when worn under her dress. After the show, Jenner remarked on her Instagram Story that her sheer ’fit was made out of paper, making it an innovative feat.

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She carried a reflective black box clutch that complemented her all-white ensemble beautifully. She completed the look with Margiela’s signature Tabi shoes, this time in the form of white pointed-toe stilettos, and sleek black oval sunglasses.

Kylie’s Faux Naked Dress

A couple of days later, Jenner went to Miu Miu’s Spring 2026 show in another naked ’fit (but not made of paper this time). She donned a sheer black dress with spaghetti straps and oversized black sequins illuminating the floral lace pattern. Underneath, she wore a form-fitting, ivory slip dress, and let the straps fall down her shoulders for an extra sultry touch.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

When it came to accessories, Jenner added Miu Miu’s signature preppy touch, wearing long gray socks under her black pointed-toe kitten heels. She carried the fashion house’s Solitaire bag in black leather, along with a brown leather jacket that she used as an additional accessory. She completed her look with gold jewelry, including chunky chain bracelets and dangly earrings.

Kylie’s Exposed Bra

On Instagram, Jenner showed off another Fashion Week look, this time embracing the corpcore trend with a spicy twist. She wore a lacy, baby blue bra with jagged black trim, underneath an oversized black blazer, adding a touch of lingerie to a normal work outfit.

Kylie Jenner / Instagram

She paired her top with an hourglass midi skirt in a black-and-white houndstooth print. She completed her look with black platforms, a sultry touch to her corpcore look.