Lily Collins' “Parisian Shag” Is The Hairstyle Of The Summer

We might have a while to go before Emily In Paris returns to our screens, but Lily Collins is proving that she’s even more influential than her character, thanks to her chic hairdo. While Bottleneck Bangs have become a leading hair trend of 2022, Collins’ relaxed fringe (or “bangs,” as they say in the U.S.) and long layers — a look Bustle has coined the “Parisian Shag” — most definitely deserves your attention.

The actor is known to experiment with her appearance from time to time — we still remember that blonde moment from 2017. While Collins is often likened (visually speaking) to Hollywood icon Audrey Hepburn, the 33-year-old is totally channelling Brigitte Bardot's choppy bangs and seemingly effortless waves.

As proven by Collins’ recent Instagram selfies, the subtle parting in her fringe helps to give the look a more natural feel than classic bangs, while her cheekbone-skimming layers add softness to the face. The finished look is one Emily Cooper herself would most likely try to emulate.

The best part of Collins’ “Parisian Shag” has to be its versatility. When she teams up with hairstylist DJ Quintero, the pair often opt for volume, waves, and a sprinkle of drama.

However, the actress is also fond of a sleeker take when she gets her tresses tended to by celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell. Either way, the result is always magnifique!

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton is another famous name setting fringe trends thanks to her “Royal Shag” haircut. The Duchess of Cambridge has showcased a more modern style of bangs during certain royal engagements. Bangs are officially back, folks!