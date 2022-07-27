Lizzo isn’t the kind of person who opts for a neutral manicure. The “About Damn Time” singer has a penchant for extra long nails bedazzled in jewels, neon colors, and all sorts of intricate designs that could totally be classified as artwork. (Remember the two-inch long spiral nails she wore to the 2022 Met Gala? Yeah.) A scroll through her Instagram delivers tons of mani inspo. Her most recent look, however, is particularly fierce.

In an Instagram post from July 26, Lizzo’s leopard print nail design is on full display. The singer’s fresh manicure has been perfectly chiseled into a long stiletto shape and painted in an ombré-style hot pink hue base fiercely accented with black leopard print spots. This top-tier design can be credited to celebrity nail artist Eri Ishizu, the mastermind behind many of Lizzo’s manis as well as other stars like Gwen Stefani, Issa Rae, and Yara Shahidi.

It’s not just Lizzo’s Barbiecore-meets-leopard print manicure that’s worth noting, though: The “Good As Hell” singer also happened to match her nails perfectly to her outfit. And her outfit is a matching set by Yitty, the shapewear brand she launched in collaboration with Fabletics earlier this year. It consists of bike shorts and a sports bra, both bright pink and covered with leopard-style spots (of course). One would expect nothing less from Lizzo, who loves to rock a head-turning look.

In her post, the singer models her ‘fit with a Y2K-chic high-pigtail updo accessorized with adorable (also Y2K-chic) bubble hair ties, courtesy of hairstylist Shelby Swain — serving ultimate fierceness from head to toe. If this isn’t summer style inspo, I don’t know what is.