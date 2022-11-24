Kaz Kamwi Swears By This Hair Hack For A Salon Finish In Minutes

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favourite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Kaz Kamwi talks to Bustle about her new collaboration with Easilocks, beauty tips, and the 15-minute make up routine she’s mastered for those “get up and go” days.

Kaz Kamwi is booked and busy. Ever since appearing on Love Island in 2021 (and making it to the final), Kamwi has developed a huge social media presence, worked on a number of collaborations with major brands, and appeared on our telly screens. If you haven’t watched Celebrity Karaoke Club where she sings Justin Bieber’s “Baby” alongside Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, you are seriously missing out.

For her latest collaboration, Kamwi has teamed up with Easilocks, a hair extension brand loved by the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, and the Hadids, to produce a collection of textured wigs, extensions, and clip-in hair products. “The most common thing I’m asked about when it comes to beauty — especially when I was in the villa — is around my hair and how I style it,” she tells me, “so to bring out a textured collection range with Easilocks is just amazing.” The development process has been one that Kamwi has been heavily involved in, she explains, because she wanted products that would let people do the hair “easily and quickly.”

Picking which pieces to include in the collection was trickier than she thought it would be, however. “I was sent loads of samples and I was just looking through everything thinking, how am I supposed to narrow this down? It’s like trying to make someone pick between their favourite chocolates, almost impossible!”

Kamwi’s own hair journey has been one of ups and downs. The 27-year-old chemically straightened her hair from a young age to make styling it easier for school, but decided to go back to her natural hair at 15. “I always loved my hair. I just found it really hard styling it and the easiest way for me to maintain it was protective styles, hence why I started corn rowing it and having it like that for about two weeks. I've enjoyed my hair journey over the years, discovering different styles and products. And I always say to people, it's all a journey and the journey is ongoing.” The same applies for beauty. Recalling her first-ever make up purchase – Maybelline’s Dream Matte Mousse foundation – Kamwi can’t help but reflect on how far the beauty industry has come. “I’m pretty sure everybody had Dream Matte Mousse foundation, such an early ‘00s trend. The nostalgia. But foundation was a real struggle for me and I was definitely wearing a shade that wasn't my own. My pictures looking back are just shocking.” Now she’s now able to walk into a shop and find a foundation shade that matches her skin tone, thankfully. Below, Kamwi shares her ultimate go-to beauty essentials, including the lip gloss that she simply can’t live without and the scent everyone covets.

Her Go-To Wig For Any Occasion KAZ X Easilocks 29" Silky Straight Headband Wig Easilocks £53.59 See On Easilocks “I started wearing wigs at university and I quickly realised how versatile they were. I can have long hair today and a bob tomorrow? Sign me up right now. I like playing around with different hairstyles. And it makes things quick for me. I take ages to get ready, so it’s a blessing. I adore the headband wig, it's quick and simple for errands or days where I cannot be bothered to style my hair, and it looks like a salon finish. I can’t stop wearing it.”

Her Morning Staple ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm Cult Beauty £46 See On Cult Beauty “So, just in case I have missed anything in my night time skincare routine, I always use cleansing balms. A favourite of mine is the cleaning balm from ELEMIS, it’s great for making sure my face is completely clean before I apply any make up.”

A Lip Essential DIOR Addict Lip Maximiser DIOR £30 See On Dior “I'm a lip gloss gal. I can't live without my Dior Addict. I'll even use the clear version on its own when I just don't have any products or any makeup on. It will be my top-up of gloss if I’m wearing a bit of colour, too. I always have it on, no matter what the occasion is.”

Her Go-To Base Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Longwear Foundation Revolution Beauty £9.99 See On Revolution Beauty “My current go-to foundation is Makeup Revolution’s IRL Filter Longwear foundation. It stays on all day and quite literally doesn't budge. I can come home from a long day and my base layer will look the same as it did when I first applied it in the morning. I use it on my minimal make up days and my glam looks, versatile and long lasting, a staple in my make up bag for sure.”

Her Signature Scent DIOR Oud Ispahan DIOR £115 See On Dior “People are always giving me compliments on my fragrance, and I’m always getting questions about what it is. This fragrance smells so lush and so good. I always tell everyone to get this Dior scent and just call it a day, it’s perfect. I’ve bought it so many times over the years. Even in the Love Island villa, the girls were asking me about what scent I was wearing, and I always told them, if you don't buy this, you're honestly playing yourself.”

Her Skincare Product She Couldn't Live Without Weleda Skin Food Weleda £13.50 See On Weleda “I'm still using Skin Food because it's just such a great primer, but it’s also just so good just for my skin in general. My skin feels incredibly moisturised and hydrated after using it, it’s a constant both in my skincare routine and in my make up bag.”

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.