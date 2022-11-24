Kaz Kamwi Swears By This Hair Hack For A Salon Finish In Minutes

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favourite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can't live without. Here, Kaz Kamwi talks to Bustle about her new collaboration with Easilocks, beauty tips, and the 15-minute make up routine she’s mastered for those “get up and go” days.
Kaz Kamwi is booked and busy. Ever since appearing on Love Island in 2021 (and making it to the final), Kamwi has developed a huge social media presence, worked on a number of collaborations with major brands, and appeared on our telly screens. If you haven’t watched Celebrity Karaoke Club where she sings Justin Bieber’s “Baby” alongside Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause, you are seriously missing out.
For her latest collaboration, Kamwi has teamed up with Easilocks, a hair extension brand loved by the likes of Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Christina Aguilera, and the Hadids, to produce a collection of textured wigs, extensions, and clip-in hair products. “The most common thing I’m asked about when it comes to beauty — especially when I was in the villa — is around my hair and how I style it,” she tells me, “so to bring out a textured collection range with Easilocks is just amazing.” The development process has been one that Kamwi has been heavily involved in, she explains, because she wanted products that would let people do the hair “easily and quickly.”
Picking which pieces to include in the collection was trickier than she thought it would be, however. “I was sent loads of samples and I was just looking through everything thinking, how am I supposed to narrow this down? It’s like trying to make someone pick between their favourite chocolates, almost impossible!”
This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.