Lucy Hale Just Gave Us A Masterclass On How To Wear A Sheer Dress

The sheer dress may just be the must-try trend of Summer 2022. Sure, it’s nothing groundbreaking, but, as of late, celebrities are renewing the style in inspiring ways. British stars Florence Pugh and Dua Lipa are just some of the fashion-forward set who have made the look work for them. Now, Pretty Little Liars’ Lucy Hale has made her mark on the sheer dress trend, and it’s safe to say that she understood the assignment.

Taking to Instagram, Hale unveiled the outfit she wore to attend Dolce & Gabbana’s Alta Moda presentation in Italy. Wearing a work of art from the hosting designers, the actor donned a long canary yellow semi-sheer dress, with a bright ornate floral bustier. With a high split, the dress was the ideal mix of high fashion and summer nights. Hale paired the number with gold high heels and a diamond embezzled D&G purse. Matching the deep red roses weaved into her dress, the actor’s nails were also painted crimson. Hale tagged Dolce & Gabbana in the Instagram post, thanking them for the “custom dream” outfit.

During her time abroad, the Los Angeles dweller continued to share pictures highlighting her Italian adventures. Stirring up jealousy for those of us who haven’t yet booked our summer holiday, the actor revealed she had been enjoying mountain views, walking on the beach, and trying out the local pizzeria.

The Pretty Little Liars star showed up to the fashion event, dressed to impress

As of late, Hale has been working on the upcoming romantic comedy Which Brings Me To You, in which she teams up with The Hating Game director Pete Hutchings. The plot follows a freelance journalist who hooks up with a photographer at a mutual friend’s wedding.