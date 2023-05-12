As soon as the weather gets warmer, many — including A-listers like Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian, and Hailey Bieber (to name a few) — opt for a healthy chop. And while countless bobs, lobs, and textured shags are taking over the trends, a daring buzz cut à la Florence Pugh and Lupita Nyong’o may just be the move for those who are craving a clean slate. Literally.

Nyong’o is known to be a total hair chameleon on and off screen, and most recently, the Wakanda Forever actor experimented with extra-long, copper colored locs for the already cult-fave film. It appears, however, that Nyong’o is adopting a “less is more” approach to beauty for the warm summer months, completely chopping off her strands just this week — and TBH, commenters agree that she has the jawline to pull it off beautifully.

Simply stating “happy without hair,” Nyong’o looks radiant and refreshed. And referencing the powerfully elite group of all-women warriors that hail from Wakanda (who just so happen to be sans any hair), she quips: “application for the Dora Milaje submitted.”

Last month, Nyong’o posted a TikTok video with her longtime hairstylist Vernon François that showed her cutting off her sisterlocks. The transformation ended with a closely-cropped buzzcut that already seemed like a big change for the star. With her newly shaved head, it truly leaves all eyes on her features. (And as one commenter put it: her face card simply never declines.)