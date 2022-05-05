2022 is proving to be the year of graphic eye makeup. For those who have been experimenting with bold pigments and fun Euphoria-esque designs, M.A.C.’s new Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liners are a must-have: They’re vivid, easy to use, and come in super bright and swoon-worthy shades.

The just-dropped Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liner collection features 12 high-impact hues (think neon blues, greens, pinks, and bright whites and teals) in a mix of matte and shimmer finishes. They’re a hybrid between a gel and a pencil, which makes for precise application that truly glides like butter along the lash line. But these eyeliners aren’t for the faint of heart: M.A.C. has created formulas that deliver intense color payoff in just one swipe.

While everyone has experienced the ever-annoying fiasco of their beautiful eyeliner creations either smudging or melting off too soon, these promise to stay put — for over 24 hours of wear, too (or 12 hours on the waterline), so you can enjoy the fun colors all day long. Whether you’re going on a beach vacay or enjoying those outdoor summer soirées, your eye look will not move with these. This is all thanks to a new innovation for the brand, called line lock technology, that actually locks in color so that it won’t transfer.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

MAC Cosmetics

Gel liners are a favorite among experts and beauty lovers alike since they’re great for recreating so many eye makeup trends. Known for their long-staying power, they’re ideal for oily skin or just when it’s hot and humid out. From the classic cat eye to bold colorful negative space, these are the eye products you go to if you want a showstopping look that doesn’t budge.

As of today, you can snag the new Colour Excess Gel Pencil Eye Liners at MACCosmetics.com. Prepare to have the fiercest makeup looks this summer.