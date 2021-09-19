Mandy Moore’s bangs debuted at the 2021 Emmys Awards red carpet tonight, and — according to her hairstylist — the This Is Us actor’s fringe was Audrey Hepburn-inspired.

The actor and new mom teased fans with hints of her Emmys hairdo on her Instagram earlier today, tagging her hairstylist Ashley Streicher and mysteriously asking her to bring a pair of scissors. Streicher then posted a glimpse of her tools, which included a blow dryer, a curling iron, a bunch of different brushes and combs, and, as requested by Moore, a pair of silver shears.

The final look? Streicher went for a Hepburn-inspired curtain bang — so, to achieve the chic style of fringe, she snipped at a clip-in piece (sadly they’re not real) and secured them at Moore’s hairline for a natural finish. She then teased Moore’s hair with drugstore staple Garnier Texture Tease Dry Touch Finishing Spray and pulled it into a wavy pony, sealing the look with some soft curls via the T3 SinglePass Curl iron.

When she stepped foot onto the red carpet for the Emmys, Moore’s lengthy fringe got to steal the spotlight. The actor also rocked a cherry-colored statement lip, which perfectly matched the hue of her strappy red gown (and the red carpet).

Moore has played around with her hair color over the years, often switching between chestnut brown and honey blonde. It’s worth noting that she’s sported bangs in some of her movie and television roles, most notably Jamie’s piece-y look in A Walk To Remember (talk about a #tbt) and more recently as Rebecca Pearson in This Is Us, which is up for an Emmy tonight for Outstanding Drama Series. Also worth noting? Moore did try out bangs back in 2018, but they were also just clip-ins.

While her chic bangs and stunning gown are definitely exciting, Moore posted to her Instagram that the MVP accessory of the night was her breast pump. Gotta love her.