If you thought Mckenna Grace’s dedication to The Hunger Games maxed out when she brought a binder of book notes to the Sunrise on the Reaping set, you clearly haven’t heard about her press tour mood boards. Over the past few weeks, the actor turned every red carpet into a Panem fashion tribute, serving up looks packed with deep-cut references and Easter eggs only superfans like herself could clock.

Though she left the binder at home this time around, Grace *did* show up to her fittings armed with visual inspiration. “Mckenna was very, very clear about what she wanted from the beginning,” her stylist, Molly Dickson, tells Bustle. The vision? Full-blown method dressing, a red carpet approach Dickson doesn’t typically take: “Her excitement and passion for the idea was honestly contagious, and that made me even more excited to bring it all to life for her.”

And deliver they did. Her homages ran the gamut, with Dickson transforming Grace into everyone from Rue to Lucy Gray. And since her character Maysilee Donner was the original owner of the mockingjay pin, Katniss was obviously a pillar reference — Grace even bookended her press run with Katniss’ unforgettable wedding gown *and* mockingjay dress. They didn’t stop at onscreen nods, either, pulling IRL inspo from the OG cast’s own red-carpet archives.

“As much as I wanted to make every one of Mckenna’s ideas happen, Peeta’s rock might be the one that got away.”

Still, there is one truly unhinged look Grace wishes they could’ve pulled off: Peeta’s infamous rock camouflage. If you’ll recall, Grace is a certified Team Peeta stan who used to make fan edits growing up. Naturally, Josh Hutcherson’s character was at the top of her vision board — particularly *that* scene.

“Mckenna actually really wanted to recreate that iconic moment,” Dickson says. Unfortunately, executing it proved to be a challenge. “We explored the idea, but I just couldn’t find a way to translate it into a fashion look that felt elevated rather than costume-y,” she says. “As much as I wanted to make every one of Mckenna’s ideas happen, Peeta’s rock might be the one that got away.”

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Ahead, Dickson spills on the Easter eggs fans missed, the late-night text that sparked an archival Céline hunt, and the hardest look to bring to life.

Congratulations on the press tour! Was there an Easter egg fans might have missed on the carpet?

One of the most hidden ones was the white dress she wore to SiriusXM ahead of the premiere. It’s a reference to Johanna Mason’s white gown in the Capitol propaganda portraits for The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1.

I actually remember seeing this white structured vintage Givenchy dress in 2011, and I knew it would be the perfect nod to that character.

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You don’t typically lean into literal method dressing quite like you have on this tour. What made Mckenna and SOTR the exception to your usual rule?

It’s a very collaborative process with all my clients. My job as a stylist is to take my client’s vision and bring it to life. If they don’t necessarily have a clear vision, then it’s my job to help them discover and create one.

The most important thing is staying true to who my client is. In this case, method dressing felt so authentic to Mckenna and her excitement around this project that it made perfect sense to fully embrace it.

Mckenna famously brought a binder of book notes to set. Did she come to your first styling fitting with a master spreadsheet of Hunger Games references?

She didn’t come with a binder, but she definitely had Pinterest boards and mood boards ready for me, which I absolutely love. I’m such a visual person, so whenever a client comes to me with references or ideas, I get so excited. It gives me a great understanding of what they’re envisioning and makes the creative process that much more collaborative.

Mckenna knew the Hunger Games world so well, and I loved how much thought she had already put into what she wanted to reference. My job was to take those ideas and figure out how to translate them into fashion moments that still felt like her, rather than costumes.

You’ve referenced some of Katniss’ most elaborate looks. Apart from those, what was the most difficult homage to pull off?

One of Johanna Mason’s looks — the lumber look. Mckenna texted me one night and said, “I need to be a tree.” I was completely confused at first because I had no idea how to turn a tree into a fashion moment without it feeling too literal or costume-y.

After a major research rabbit hole, we eventually came across this incredible Céline by Phoebe Philo piece that almost resembled wood. We reached out to practically every vintage rental house and dealer we could think of, and after all that searching, we ended up finding the archival Céline piece on The RealReal of all places.

Method dressing walks a very fine line between chic fashion homage and looking like a costume. What was your personal rule for keeping these looks editorial so Mckenna was the one wearing the dress rather than the dress wearing her?

Fashion always has to come first. No matter how perfect a reference might be, if the look isn’t flattering or doesn’t feel like Mckenna, then it’s not the right look.

That’s one of the biggest challenges with method dressing. You can have the most incredible reference, but bringing it to life in a way that still feels fashionable and true to your client’s personal style is a completely different story. You can’t get so attached to a concept that you lose sight of the person wearing it.

At the end of the day, I want people to see Mckenna looking incredible, and then discover the clever reference behind the look. Not the other way around.

As a lifelong fan, Mckenna must have had a pinch-me moment during fittings. Which look made her the most emotional when she zipped it up?

Mckenna was just so incredibly grateful and genuinely excited about every single premiere look. We did multiple fittings for each gown, and somehow her excitement never faded. Every time she put one on, it felt just as special as the first time.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.