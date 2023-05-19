Following the debut of her sizzling Sports Illustrated cover, Megan Fox has wowed once again in a low-cut sheer black dress on the red carpet. As per the Daily Mail, Fox attended the star-studded Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue release party in New York City on May 18, wearing a show-stopping LaQuan Smith Satin-Trimmed Mesh Gown at the event alongside her fiance Machine Gun Kelly — marking their first public appearance together since their rumored split earlier this year.

Speculation surrounding Fox and MGK’s reported break-up first emerged back in February 2023, after the Transformers star made some big changes to her Instagram account, which included deleting all of her photos with the rapper. After deleting her account entirely, Fox later returned to Instagram to address the “random baseless” cheating rumors. “There has been no third-party interference in this relationship of any kind,” Fox wrote at the time. “That includes, but is not limited to…actual humans, DMs, AI bots, or succubus demons.”

Attending the Sports Illustrated event on May 18, Machine Gun Kelly appeared to be in good spirits when it came to the couple’s relationship, telling Entertainment Tonight that Fox’s latest magazine cover was “hot.”

As mentioned, Fox made a splash on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the outlet’s 2023 issue. The actor was joined in this year’s swimsuit campaign by the likes of Kim Petras, Padma Lakshmi, Brooks Nader, and Martha Stewart, who made history as the oldest SI Swimsuit model to ever grace the cover.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Speaking to the publication of her experience shooting the SI cover, the Jennifer’s Body star revealed that it was “definitely a lot of pressure.” She continued: “I have a vision in my head that I'm trying to achieve, so we'll see if it pans out for me.”

Meanwhile, the magazine’s editor-in-chief, MJ Day, described Fox as a “superwoman with superpowers,” adding: “She's intelligent, boundary-breaking, and strong, fighting against the constant objectification she's endured from the industry.”