Red carpets have noticeably been one Hot Girl short in recent months due to Megan Thee Stallion’s absence. The “Thot Sh*t” singer has stayed mostly out of the public eye since last December, when she testified against Canadian rapper Tony Lanez for shooting at her foot (Lanez was found guilty).

So it was a *moment* when Megan made an appearance at the Oscars after-party, an annual shindig hosted by Vanity Fair. And, wow, what a comeback. Enlisting the help of Law Roach, stylist to the stars (and most notably, Zendaya), Megan turned out in a custom Bach Mai gown with a dramatic mermaid silhouette.

Keeping to the architectural theme of the dress, the glistening strapless number featured a structured bodice detail. The neckline of the dress was cut open to reveal a mesh bustier underneath. Adding major sparkle, Megan donned precious diamond jewels from Gismondi 1754 that included a diamond ring, earrings, and a glitzy necklace.

As for her glam, the rapper piled on the drama by wearing her hair down in a natural-looking, voluminous afro. She even matched her polish to the occasion, with her trademark long nails painted midnight blue-black. Meanwhile, she chose to swipe shimmery gold eye shadow across her eyelids and kept her lips glossed.

Welcome back, Megan. You’ve been missed.