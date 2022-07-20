If you’re always on the hunt for new nail art ideas (and who isn’t?), there are a few celebs who are always bringing their nail A-game that you can look to. Megan Thee Stallion tops the list. The rapper recently took to Instagram to show off a recent extravagant gift she bought for herself but also showed off the dreamiest manicure with airbrushed butterfly nail art.

Part Barbiecore, part fantastical, this ethereal nail look is what every maximalist strives for. On a long coffin-shaped nail, you get three different shades of pink — pale shimmer, milky pastel, and bright magenta — mixed together in an almost ombré-like effect. Butterfly and heart decals are then airbrushed on the top for a really romantic vibe and finished off with a glossy sheen. They look so good, you almost don’t notice the giant blinged-out Eliantte diamond choker in the background — almost.

Summer nail trends, especially this year, are all about bold, bright, and loud. You can go for the ultra-cool neon shades that will really make a statement. You can also opt for the 2022 trends experts say will take over everyone’s socials, such as 3D details or nail jewelry. Whatever you decide, as long as you’re having fun with it, you can rock pretty much anything you want on your nails.

If you don’t know where to look for your nail inspiration, it’s always a safe bet to turn to your fave celebs. Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to awesome nail art, having won Halloween last year with multiple jaw-dropping designs. From skull designs to unique evil eye prints, Meg is who you turn to for the super bold nail art that will get everyone talking.