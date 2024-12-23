Contrary to popular belief, sports — particularly basketball games — and fashion aren’t mutually exclusive. Between chic players turning their tunnel walks into viral style moments and celeb attendees treating courtside seats like they’re fashion week front rows, there’s no shortage of style inspiration at the sporty affairs. If you’re still not convinced, look to one of Saturday’s games.

On Dec. 21, Megan Thee Stallion watched the Boston Celtics play the Chicago Bulls in the Illinois homebase. Naturally, she brought her wardrobe A-game to the stadium, striking a balance between casual and statement-making.

Megan’s Casual Tee & Jeans

Sticking to a comfortable outfit, the “Mamushi” rapper donned a white T-shirt cropped high up her waist. She paired the wardrobe staple with another understated favorite: jeans. Her choice was a pair of baggy denims with patchwork details, which she slung right above her hips, letting a sliver of belly show (peep her belly button ring).

While others find it challenging to elevate a simple T-shirts, nothing about Megan’s look could be considered low-key. The “Savage” hitmaker gave her look the mob wife treatment by throwing on a cream fur jacket and instantly upgrading the look to luxe territory.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Her Accessories Were How Much?!

Even her accessories were a masterclass in understated-meets-ostentatious styling. For starters, she wore a camel cap repping a wholly different team and sport: baseball’s New York Yankees. That’s how unbothered she was — rocking a NY baseball cap at a Chicago basketball game.

Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

She paired the cap with workwear-inspired shoes in a similar dark tan shade. While the pair was low-key, the price tag is not. Her pair was from Louis Vuitton and retails for $1,450.

Her Bag Was Even More Expensive

If her tan pieces leaned more utilitarian, her statement accessory was their antithesis. She carried an oversized ivory handbag crafted in the most luscious shearling. The fuzzy style is one of the biggest bag trends this winter. As a surprise to no one, Megan is already at the forefront of that trend.

The spacious piece features a large flap pocket and bears the Saint Laurent logo. As expected, it comes with an eye-watering price tag of $7,200 to be exact. Though it’s currently not available to shop, shoppers can request to be added to the waitlist.