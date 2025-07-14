Hot Girl Summer is in full swing, which means just one thing: Megan Thee Stallion is living her best life. The rapper practically lives in swimsuits, from denim micro bikinis and Baywatch-inspired one-pieces to her own swimwear line. But that isn’t stopping her from trying out more high-fashion ’fits on vacation.

Over the weekend, Megan took to Instagram to both share one of her Hot Girl Summer beach days and plug her tequila brand, Chicas Divertidas. In her post, she took a break from sporting her own Hot Girl Swim range to embrace a trend favored by models Emily Ratajkowski and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley: the Burberry bikini.

Megan’s Bikini

For her latest Hot Girl Summer moment, Megan donned a classic Burberry bikini, taking the British fashion house’s iconic tartan print and making it a bit spicy. The swimsuit featured a triangle-fit top that showed off some underboob and matching thong bottoms with ties at her hips.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

In true beach day fashion, Megan went barefoot and kept it simple when it came to accessories. In fact, the only thing she carried was her Chicas Divertidas bottle in a bold purple-red ombré color, adding a shiny glam contrast to her quiet luxury-coded bikini.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

The Burberry Bikini Trend

Burberry’s bikinis are starting to become a summer trend, and Megan is just the latest example. Huntington-Whiteley first modeled the swimsuit in Burberry’s summer campaign, jumping off a boat into the ocean wearing the brand’s signature tartan.

In another campaign image, she covered up her bikini top with a semi-sheer olive green tank, which she kept ruched to create a cropped hem, and accessorized with oversized gladiator-esque shield sunglasses.

Burberry

In June, EmRata put her spin on the trend, wearing the Burberry bikini as just one of her many birthday vacation looks in Anguilla. In one snapshot, she wore a spicier version of the tartan bikini top, with a ruched triangle fit and wider straps.

Instagram / Emily Ratajkowski

She covered up her bottoms with black-and-white polka dot trousers and accessorized with a Las Olas baseball cap.