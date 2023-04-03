Megan Thee Stallion may have taken a notable hiatus from the spotlight, but she’s definitely making up for lost time. In recent weeks, she’s been serving look after look on virtually every red carpet.

ICYMI: Her Oscars after-party comeback was a rousing success, with her bustier mermaid gown landing her on several best-dressed lists. And just last week, the “Thot Sh*t” rapper wowed in a vintage ‘fit complete with built-in underwear.

Much like her mile-a-minute rap verses, Megan isn’t letting fans take a breath. On Sunday, she turned yet another saucy, ‘70s-era ensemble — proving that Megan is firmly in her disco girlie era.

At the 2023 CMT Music Awards, Megan owned both the red carpet and the stage, when she presented Shania Twain with the Equal Pay Award in a sizzling cobalt blue number. Apart from the vibrant cobalt hue, her custom Defaïence gown had one major focal point: a massive cut-out that hugged her left hip.

The skin-baring detail was sultry, playful, and so groovy. Mimicking the look of a belt, an oversize white buckle laid on top of her hip, adding geometric lines to the otherwise fabric-less locale. Flawlessly matching her accessories to the buckle, Megan donning enormous white hoop earrings and a single cuff made of a similar material.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jason Kempin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Law Roach, who styled the star before his retirement, shared the look on his Instagram stories alongside the pop culture moment to which his team paid homage: Toni Braxton’s “Unbreak My Heart” music video, which came out in 1996.

In it, Braxton wore a white jersey dress by Tom Ford for Gucci equipped with a similar cut-out. Though the inspiration was a cultural touchstone in the nineties, Megan’s dress was decidedly more retro.

Hubert Vestil/WireImage/Getty Images

It was a look fit for Studio 54 and I’m 100% here for it.