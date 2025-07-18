Megan Thee Stallion Debuted Her New Beau In A Keyhole Cutout Dress

Megan Thee Stallion’s default style is the naked fashion aesthetic, as evidenced by her "Hot Girl Summer" movement. The rapper has mastered several sheer and spicy trends, from donning body jewelry as a dress to developing her own swimwear line, inspired by her love of bikinis. However, when needed, she knows how to adopt a more formal look without sacrificing her signature style.

On July 17, Megan made her red-carpet debut with her new boyfriend, NBA star Klay Thompson, at the inaugural Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in New York, benefiting the charity she founded in honor of her late parents. The couple walked the red carpet hand-in-hand, and she even gushed about Thompson to People, calling him “the nicest person I've ever met in my life.”

Yet, in true Megan fashion, her dress was the true star of the evening.

Megan’s Keyhole Cutout Gown

For her Gala, Megan adhered to the black-tie formal dress code but found a way to make it a little spicy. She wore a stunning black gown from Off-White, featuring a criss-cross halter-neck collar that created a keyhole cutout, showcasing some cleavage.

The floor-length dress featured a wide ribbon belt that hung low on her hips, lined with numerous black, pink, and silver gems. She completed her look with black open-toe pumps, which were barely visible under the hem of her dress.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Megan’s Couture Moments

When it comes to red carpets, Megan knows how to create a true fashion moment. She most recently displayed this at the 2025 Met Gala, wearing a custom look from Michael Kors Collection, featuring a bedazzled silver floor-length gown with a massive leg slit and plunging neckline.

She topped her dress with a white fur coat that draped the red carpet and required not one, but three assistants to carry it.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The coat didn’t hide her strappy open-toe heels and hair gems, adding even more bling to her Old Hollywood-inspired look.