Megan Thee Stallion said hot girl fall — and so it shall be.

On Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the GQ Men of the Year party, thee hot girl herself, Megan Thee Stallion began a new, but equally spicy, fall era in a completely sheer dress in a seasonal brown shade.

Her Nearly Invisible Dress

Along with A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, Megan rolled up to Bar Marmont, an A-list hotspot in L.A., to celebrate GQ’s honorees.

The “Cobra” rapper left little to the imagination as she walked the red carpet in a see-through gown from label Salih Balta. The figure-hugging number was truly a work of art — its bodice featured a plunging halter neck, embellished with black lace trim and intricately-placed beads.

Megan’s back was left completely bare, as the sheer design had a large cut-out that started at her waist and wrapped all the way around.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

On the accessories front, the fashion muse went for understated yet impactful accents. This list included dangling earrings and an art deco diamond ring from Neil Lane.

JC Olivera/WireImage/Getty Images

Megan’s Cheeky Moment

The see-through fabric and barely-there bodice weren’t the only NSFW moments of this look. Megan took the ’fit one step further, tapping into the exposed underwear trend. Her skin-tone thong peeked subtly through the gown’s sheer skirt.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment

She’s known to sport statement panties on the red carpet (see: her lingerie-bearing bustier dress from the 2023 MTV VMAs), but this time, she let the dress have its moment by selecting a barely-visible color.

A Moment For The Manicure

Her dress is certainly the focal point of Megan’s latest look — that’s not up for discussion. However, her glam is also worthy of your praise and attention — especially, her saucy manicure.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Nails filed in her signature, razor-sharp stiletto shape, Megan’s manicure was more of an accessory. Her ruby tips matched the dainty red beadwork on her dress, bringing out the easy-to-miss design detail. Thanks to this subtle, yet deliberate, choice, no aspect of her look went unappreciated.

It wouldn’t be a Megan manicure without at least a little sparkle, so she added gunmetal glitter to the base, which photographed beautifully next to her various glitzy details.

“From her spooky Halloween manicure to the recent chrome set she donned for Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour, Megan's nails are always on point. This stiletto-shaped look combines two of the year's hottest mani trends: 3D details and spicy shades of red.” — Erin Stovall, Bustle’s Senior Beauty Editor

Curated from head to toe.