Megan Thee Stallion’s Top Was Held Together By A Single, Precarious Pin

Megan Thee Stallion is helping keep Y2K style alive — whether she’s strutting her stuff in music videos or simply taking backstage photos, the star is known to dip into the early 2000s for fashion inspiration. In the past, she’s been seen in everything from whale tail bikinis to midriff baring blouses (and both at the same time). Now, she’s putting her own spin on the decade.

One day before the release of Megan: Act II — the deluxe edition of her third studio album, Megan — the rapper hyped up fans and signed CDs in yet another outfit with early 2000s touchstones, including a top that was held together with just one small fastener.

Megan’s Pinned Top

As seen in her Instagram post, Megan wore a black cropped jacket with a plunging, structured neckline, which was held together with just a single pin. In true early 2000s fashion, she wore nothing underneath and bared her midriff, showing off a temporary butterfly tattoo and pierced belly button. Britney Spears would be proud.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan found a design-forward pair of pants to match her daring top, which featured navy pinstripe fabric stitched over a dark-wash denim waistline, and matching denim cuffs.

Megan’s Y2K Accessories

In true Megan fashion, the 2000s inspiration didn’t stop with her tattoo and piercing. She carried a vintage Dior saddle bag, a much-coveted purse that originated in the early oughts; hers was made of a cozy, felt-like material and featured a blue camouflage-inspired pattern.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Megan completed her look by embracing the naked shoe trend (a la Jennifer Lawrence), donning a pair of see-through pointed-toe heels.

Megan’s Recent Y2K Get-Up

Just a couple weeks before her Oct. 24 outing, Megan donned a black blouse with just one button closed in the center, exposing her midriff and another temporary butterfly tattoo on her chest. She paired the top with matching jeans, which featured a built-in, whale tail-style thong, complete with a golden “M” at the center.

Instagram / Megan Thee Stallion

Needless to say, Megan’s friend and collaborator Paris Hilton would be very proud.