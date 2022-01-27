No matter how many times I watch a YouTube makeup tutorial on lining my eyes with sick graphic designs (or even a simple winged cat eye), I never get the hang of it. How I wish I could FaceTime my favorite makeup artists like Daniel Martin for personalized tips. Well, I guess manifestation works because the universe has answered my beauty prayers. On January 28, Martin is joining Intro to give one-on-one time to users for all things makeup and skin care.

“This is the type of a connection I’m really about because it’s authentic,” he tells me during our session via the app. “It’s personal and I love the fact that you have a one-on-one with someone you didn’t think you could have access to.”

Described as the “Facetime-meets-Masterclass” platform, Intro is a video chat app that allows users to have private sessions with experts and celebrities, such as Martin, Rachel Zoe, and Alexis Ohanian. Sessions start as low as $44, depending on which expert you want to connect with. Once you book a time, you can fill out a comment box with any questions or specifics on what you’re hoping to accomplish before virtually meeting. You’ll have 30 minutes to meet with your pro, and then you’re on your way to accomplishing whatever goal you set.

“I just want to change the behavior of beauty,” Martin says when speaking about what to expect from his sessions. “We’ve been inundated with these ‘hack’ trends and what’s trending on TikTok, [but] people are [now] like, ‘I want to try all these things, but I don’t know where to start.’”

He’s excited that these personalized sessions will allow him to see what products each individual person is working with and help them create a routine that works well. Other than makeup, he’s also looking forward to talking about skin care, as he’s a strong believer that skin care and makeup go hand in hand.

“[With skin care], it’s about taking the time to understand the root cause rather than just the symptoms. Understand why your concealer isn’t sticking to your pimple or why it’s not concealing dark circles,” he says. “This [one-on-one time] allows me to look at someone as a whole.”

This isn’t so much a push for you to follow the latest TikTok beauty craze if you’re not interested in that (though he does hope people incorporate more color into their routines). It’s really about teaching you how to find what you love. “I think for 2022, it’s all about individuality,” he says. “People are going to think, ‘I can’t do [all these trends] anymore. I am going to be comfortable in my own skin.’”

Sessions booked with Martin will also benefit a great cause. 50 percent of those proceeds will go to Act To Change, a non-profit organization working to fight against online bullying, especially towards the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. His goal is always to help people feel their best, even if it’s just as small as giving beauty tips.

“People who are not that familiar with makeup just want to feel their best,” he says. “They don’t need a whole face. They don’t need what’s trending. So [Intro] allows them [to do that].”