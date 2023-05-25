With Memorial Day Weekend signaling that sweet summertime is (nearly) upon us — The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey is set to premiere in just a few short days, and is no doubt primed to be one of the biggest films of summer. I mean, anyone else had “Part Of Your World” live rent free in their mind since the trailer dropped?

While the actor and singer has been teasing her role as Ariel with stunning mermaid-inspired gowns, extra-long island girl locs, and ocean-inspired manicures — all things mermaidcore have actually been trending for quite some time. Case in point? Siren eye makeup techniques have been taking centerstage amongst the trends for over a year now, and sultry wet hair has been all over red carpets and beyond as of late. What’s more, the ethereal trend is having a moment cross-category, as TikTok is currently completely obsessed with the mermaidcore home aesthetic.

Whether you are traveling to a breezy beachside resort this summer, need a fresh set for a The Little Mermaid watch party, or perhaps just want to live your mermaid fantasy as the weather gets warmer in the coming weeks — here are 17 mermaid nail art ideas for salon goers and at-home painters alike.

1 Beach Treasures These conversation-starting nails are reminiscent of found sea glass.

2 3D Pearly Seashells Upgrade your netural nails with some 3D shell detailing and a bit of sparkle for good measure.

3 Sparkling Sand A neutral, peach-toned mani with some subtle sparkle mimics the looks of sandy beaches shimmering under the summer sun.

4 You Want Thingamabobs? Yoko Sakakura created Halle Bailey’s chromatic turquoise tips for The Little Mermaid premiere with Aprés Nail Gel-X lacquers. The very mermaidcore 3D pearls and colorful crystals of different sizes make the look all the more quintessentially Ariel, reminiscent of her unique collection found objects and “thingamabobs” aplenty.

5 Blue Frost This glittering set looks like the deep blue sea’s surface glistening in the sunlight.

6 Pearl-Lined French Tips Glamorously elegant, itty bitty pearls outlining your French tips is the embodiment of “quiet luxury.”

8 The World Is Your Oyster This neutral mani shifts to a green-hued holographic shade in the light, and is inspired by oceanic pearls found within colorful oyster shells.

9 Subtle Seashell Art For seashell-inspired nails that aren’t 3D, this pearly nail art gives a subtle mermaidcore vibe.

10 Holographic Glaze For all of the mermaid vibes, a sheer layer of holographic polish over some textured 3D tips gives a seriously otherworldly effect.

11 Dark Siren Chromes Embrace your dark side with these colorfully chromatic tips (with 3D water droplets and fishnet texture for good measure).

12 Release The Kraken This tiny octopus portrait is *chef’s kiss.*

13 Blue Jelly Lacquer Lights Lacquer Balou Jelly Polish Lights Lacquer $11 See On Lights Lacquer For the at-home painters, this mid-tone blue polish à la Lights Lacquer has a jelly-like finish that gives your mani some juicy high-shine.

14 Textured Seashell French A fan of French nails, but want a mermaid twist? Opt for a 3D coral-hued pop of color for a manicure that looks like seashells IRL.

15 Under The Sea Set This ocean-inspired set adorned with gold nail gems is giving all of the pirate’s treasure vibes.

16 Baby Blue Chrome French Adorn your colorful French with some tiny pearls for a siren-esque set.