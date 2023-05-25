We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
With Memorial Day Weekend signaling that sweet summertime is (nearly) upon us — The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey is set to premiere in just a few short days, and is no doubt primed to be one of the biggest films of summer. I mean, anyone else had “Part Of Your World” live rent free in their mind since the trailer dropped?
While the actor and singer has been teasing her role as Ariel with stunning mermaid-inspired gowns, extra-long island girl locs, and ocean-inspired manicures — all things mermaidcore have actually been trending for quite some time. Case in point? Siren eye makeup techniques have been taking centerstage amongst the trends for over a year now, and sultry wet hair has been all over red carpets and beyond as of late. What’s more, the ethereal trend is having a moment cross-category, as TikTok is currently completely obsessed with the mermaidcore home aesthetic.
Whether you are traveling to a breezy beachside resort this summer, need a fresh set for a The Little Mermaid watch party, or perhaps just want to live your mermaid fantasy as the weather gets warmer in the coming weeks — here are 17 mermaid nail art ideas for salon goers and at-home painters alike.