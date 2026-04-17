The Canadian tuxedo’s rebrand should be studied. After getting a bad (read: cheugy) rap in the early aughts, the denim-on-denim ‘fit made its comeback as the ultimate cool-girl uniform. Everyone from Jennifer Lawrence to Beyoncé has embraced the double-jean look in recent years, particularly in the cooler months.

But what’s a cool girl to do when it gets hotter outside? The classic Americana ensemble is typically comprised of a denim button-down and pants, which are not it during sweaty season. Sydney Sweeney may have found a heat-friendly and chic solution.

Sydney’s Summer-Friendly Canadian Tuxedo

On Wednesday, April 15, the Euphoria actor wore a seasonally appropriate Canadian tux in a new American Eagle campaign, a continuation of her partnership with the retailer. One of her outfits included a loose denim button-down tied in front, worn with a faded pair of high-waist jorts.

While the Canadian tux can look rigid (not to mention, uncomfortable), trading in the pants for leg-baring shorts gives the outfit a more relaxed, effortless vibe and easily transitions the style from colder climes to spring and summer.

Keeping it minimal, Sweeney’s only accessory was a brown belt that gave the sea of blue a much-needed contrasting detail. Simple, but effective.

American Eagle

In a different photo, Sweeney wore another pair of jorts. This time, they were cutoffs in a shorter hem and lighter shade, which she paired with a fitted white tee with Y2K-inspired cap sleeves.

The Jort-aissance

Fans of the double-denim style will love this warm-weather-friendly update. It’s sleek but understated; put-together but relaxed; and breezy — a win-win-win. Pair it with a loose jean top à la Sweeney and cinch it with a brown belt for a Western flair. It doesn’t have to be a long-sleeved jacket either; you can easily play with your choice of top. (Try a denim corset like Taylor Swift, perhaps?) Whichever route you choose, jorts are the perfect seasonal-appropriate base.

With endless options available to purchase — ripped, faded, acid wash, micro-mini, long, cuffed, raw-hemmed, light, indigo, dark — you’re guaranteed to find one (or three) that fits your aesthetic.