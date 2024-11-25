Miley Cyrus’ Corporate Sleaze Look Included A Sideboob-Baring Top

Miley Cyrus can’t stop (and won’t stop) serving undeniable high fashion. The singer has become one of the most sought-after style icons this past year thanks to her couture ensembles and quiet luxury looks, which have led her to be a new face for fashion houses like Gucci. Even on her 32nd birthday, Nov. 23, she didn’t stop serving.

To celebrate her birthday and achievement of having six songs hit a billion streams on Spotify, Cyrus starred in the new episode of Spotify’s Billions Club, where she talked about her most streamed hits with her sister Brandi in one of her most elegant ensembles to date. But in typical Miley fashion, she couldn’t help but add a little twist.

Miley’s Birthday Outfit

For her birthday weekend, Cyrus leaned into the corporate-core aesthetic, making for an outfit that felt both glamorous and meeting-ready.

The star wore a double-breasted black tuxedo vest with oversized lapels and a halter V-neck. A corseted bodice tied the sleeveless garment together and created side cutouts, allowing her to show off just a tease of sideboob.

As seen in the full episode, she paired the structured vest with flowing black pants, making for a complimentary contrast. She completed the business-minded look with strappy black kitten heels, a simple gold metal band around her wrist, and oversized sunglasses.

Miley’s Corporate Sleaze Looks

The corporate sleaze trend has become one of Cyrus’ style staples in the past year, making the naked dressing trend seem totally acceptable for the office.

When she accepted the Disney Legend award in August, becoming the youngest person to receive the honor, the star gave her speech in an elegant black pantsuit with an oversized jacket and flowy pants. Naturally, Cyrus made it just a tad risqué by adding silver metal cuffs to her sleeve and going completely braless, allowing her blazer’s plunging neckline to shine.

Courtesy of Walt Disney Company

For a Disney event, Cyrus’ look was perhaps a little daring, but it was still nothing compared to her Bangerz era outfits over a decade ago. She’s just being Miley.