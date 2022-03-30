Mindy Kaling turned heads at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party when she arrived in a yellow, chainmail-bodice Dolce & Gabbana gown, with longtime friend B.J. Novak on her arm. But it’s a different outfit from later the same weekend that really has my jaw on the floor.

Kaling — who, earlier that week, joined Timothée Chalamet in a quest to abolish shirts — looked stunning in a black, corset dress by Dion Lee, complete with a double-strap detail and a net overlay.

“I promise this is my last thirst trap pic from this weekend!” she captioned the photo. “Now we can go back to videos of me cooking meatloaf or whatever.”

If the comments are any indication, no one wants her to go back to ‘cooking meatloaf or whatever.’ Quinta Bronson aptly commented, “are you kidding me,” while Reese Witherspoon wrote “Keep all the 🔥 pics going!”

Thanks to a well-placed tag, tracking down the dress was no problem. It’s still available (albeit in minimal sizes) from Forward, and will set you back a cool $1,310.

Kaling is just the latest in a string of celebs who are campaigning for corsets. This look is a refreshing change of pace from the (gorgeous) Mugler piece recently worn, and re-worn, by Dua Lipa, Megan Fox, and Khloe Kardashian.

Regardless, one thing is clear: this is a trend that isn’t going anywhere.

Shop similar dresses below for a “thirst trap” look of your own.

