You’ve made it to the end of 2022, a year full of exciting beauty launches and many (arguably, maybe too many) celebrity collaborations. With December 2022 here, it doesn’t look like it’s going to be slowing down because of the holidays. In fact, it’s beginning to look a lot like the beauty industry will be ending the year with a bang.

In just the first two days alone, beauty fans were surprised with fun collaborations, such as an Avatar-inspired makeup set by NYX and stunning jeweled-toned Essie polishes thanks to a partnership with Suite by Jennifer. Skin care-wise, the obvious complexion concern everyone wanted to talk about is dryness. Kiehl’s and Fenty have got you covered in that department with nourishing products to keep dryness at bay. On the celebrity front, everyone’s faves like Ariana Grande and Harry Styles also gifted fans with new fragrance and nail polish releases.

These are all just a few highlights from the beginning of the month. Get hyped and read on to find out about new skin care, hair, and makeup releases you should keep on your radar.

Ulta Beauty Debuted Nick Stenson’s Hair Care Brand Nick Stenson Beauty Leave-In Conditioner Ulta $36 See On Ulta Nick Stenson, Ulta Beauty’s senior vice president of store and services operations and celebrity stylist, launched an eponymous hair care brand. The collection contains 12 products, all featuring nourishing ingredients such as aloe vera, vitamins A, C, and E, jojoba oil, and plant-based collagen to hydrate and strengthen strands.

Pleasing Went Camp The Super Magic Family Time Polish Set Pleasing $65 See On Pleasing With its newest collection, the Super Magic Family Time, Pleasing went bold and colorful. You get four new polishes — Syrupberry, Pea in the Punch, Pinechrome, and Bottoms Up — in bright, rainbow-inspired colors.

Ariana Grande Expanded Her Fragrance Portfolio Ariana Grande knows how to do a fragrance. To add to her fragrance line, the r.e.m. Beauty founder launched MOD: her first-ever fragrance duo. Fans can enjoy two fragrances — MOD Vanilla and MOD Blush — in cool futuristic designs.

Maybelline New York Dropped Some Newness Maybelline New York Super Stay Up to 24HR Hybrid Powder-Foundation Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon If you’ve been wanting to try out some of Maybelline’s latest launches at your local drugstore, you’re in luck. It just launched some of its newest makeup, such as the Super Stay Up to 24HR Hybrid Power Foundation and Lash Sensation Sky High Tinted Primer, at mass retailers.

L’Oréal Paris Combatted Dry Strands L’Oréal Paris’ newest hair drop, the Elvive Hyaluron Plump collection, uses hyaluronic acid to keep hair hydrated, shiny, soft, and voluminous. For December, the beauty brand released all the goodies to mass retailers so you have more options on where you can stock up on it.

Essie Teamed Up With Suite by Jennifer Essie Essie collabed with Suite by Jennifer for a limited-edition collection of luxe shades that are perfect for the holiday party season. You’ll find six deep jewel-toned nail polish shades, from a shimmery metallic jade green to a deep oxblood red.

The Outset Dropped An Oil The Outset debuted the answer to all your dry skin prayers. The new Ultralight Moisture-Boosting Oil includes 14 botanical oils and super hydrating squalane to soothe skin, boost moisture, and keep your complexion looking radiant.

NYX Professional Makeup Got Everyone Excited For Avatar NYX Professional Makeup NYX celebrated the highly-anticipated (seriously, everyone had to wait 13 years for this) sequel to the fantastical Avatar with a truly out-of-this-world collection. You’ll find lipsticks, lip glosses, and shadows in intense shades and pretty glitter shimmers. Also keep an eye out for fun interactive social media challenges that will support The Nature Conservancy, which helps protect endangered species.

Fenty Skin Launched A New Lip Mask Plush Puddin' Intensive Recovery Lip Mask Fenty Skin $22 See On Fenty Beauty Chapped lips are the bane of winter skin’s existence, but Fenty just solved that pesky problem. Filled with coconut and castor oil, vitamin E, and Barbados cherry extract, Fenty’s newest lip mask replenishes moisture and locks it in.

Benefit Cosmetics Gifted Holiday Letters Benefit kicked off its EmpowHERment Post, a fun initiative that lets you send free holiday cards filled with fun stickers to your loved ones who empower you. For each card sent, Benefit will donate $5 to Planned Parenthood.

Kiehl's Dropped A New Favorite Face Cream Kiehl's The new Kiehl’s Ulta-Barrier Facial Cream provides instant relief from itchiness and dryness. It's made with colloidal oatmeal and reparative humectant beta-glucan to boost moisture, reduce the appearance of redness, and strengthen the skin barrier. It’s perfect for eczema, post-procedure wounds, wind burns, and sensitive skin.

Issey Miyake’s L'Eau d'Issey Turned 30 Issey Miyake L'Eau d'Issey Eau de Parfum Nordstrom $109 $92.65 See On Nordstrom A fragrance having a lasting impact for 30 years is a true feat, but it’s no surprise with Issey Miyake’s classic scent: L'eau D'Issey. Made with notes of lotus, freesia, and musk, the fresh scent is reminiscent of the smell of water on skin. To celebrate its 30th birthday, the brand collaborated with artists Elisa Valenzuela and Luiz Zerbini to create pieces to pay tribute to the iconic perfume.