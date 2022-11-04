The moment November hits, you can start playing Mariah Carey on repeat and put up all the bright lights and bold decor — holiday season is alive and well. To get you in the mood for all the winter festivities, here are the buzziest new makeup releases and more beauty highlights from November 2022.

You can shop Black Friday early with The Ordinary; all products from the brand (as well as others under the Deciem umbrella) are discounted at 23 percent off for the whole month. You can show your love for all things festive in a cool, minimalistic way with Chillhouse’s newest press-ons. And while you patiently wait for the Taylor Swift Era Tour tickets to officially go on sale, Pat McGrath launched T.Swift-approved makeup kits with tons of sparkle that you can rock at holiday parties, at the concert, and beyond.

These are all just a few highlights from a packed first week of November, and you can expect more to come as the year winds down. Read on to find out new skin care, hair, and makeup releases you should keep on your radar.

We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Ordinary Revived Its Anti-Black Friday Sale For the fourth consecutive year, Deciem announced its Slowvember sale. In a way to give everyone a way to shop more intentionally, it is offering products from all its brands (including fan-favorite The Ordinary) at 23 percent off for all of November. On Black Friday itself, all Deciem stores will be closed and you won’t be able to shop the site so you can focus on enjoying the holidays with your loved ones.

2 Oui The People Bodied It The skin below your chin deserves the same T.L.C. as your face. Oui The People’s newest launch, which is available for pre-order now, contains sea fennel extract (a plant-based retinol alternative) to soften, smooth, and boost collagen production. You’ll also find truffle mushroom to soothe irritation and a form of shea butter called shea nilotica to provide hydration.

3 The Beachwaver Co. Collabed With A Selling Sunset Fave The Beachwaver Co. Get holiday hair ready with The Beachwaver Co. and Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn. Both have collaborated to create holiday looks for your mood boards. The brand also debuted some new goodies, like the Beachwaver B1 Glitter Ceramic Rotating Curling Iron and new hair accessories to dress up any styles you’ll be wearing to holiday soirées.

4 Live Tinted Launched A New Brow Setter Live Tinted HUEBROW Clear Setting Gel Ulta $22 See On Ulta Live Tinted launched the HUEBROW, a clear brow gel that tames, shapes, and sets unruly hair. The formula has a flexible hold so it doesn’t stiffen up, but is also packed with nourishing ingredients. You’ll find aloe, olive fruit and jojoba seed oils, and provitamin B5 to condition both hair and skin and promote healthy eyebrow growth.

5 Chillhouse Got Chilly For Winter The Chill Set Chillhouse $54 $45 See On Chillhouse Hot off the heels of spooky season are the holidays. Don’t want to look like a walking Christmas tree? Chillhouse has the answer. It launched a new collection of Chill Tips with sleek nail designs that are the happy medium between festive and cool. It includes shiny metallic silver, green abstract, and white negative space designs that are easy to pop on and off.

6 Sonic the Hedgehog Teamed Up With Lime Crime Lime Crime For its first makeup and hair collab, video game classic Sonic the Hedgehog partnered with Lime Crime for bold and bright hair dyes and eyeliners. The collection includes five vibrant hair shades — pink, blue, magenta, yellow, and black — and three ultra-pigmented liners for super fun looks.

7 Pat McGrath Leaned Into Being A Swiftie The 'Taylor-Made' Kit Pat McGrath Labs $220 See On Pat McGrath Thinking about what you’re going to wear on Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras tour? Turn to Pat McGrath. You can now shop “Taylor-Made” makeup kits to look like your best bejeweled self while rocking out at the concert (or whenever you feel like it). It has the exact products used on Swift in her “Bejeweled” music video as well as ways to recreate her signature makeup looks, like the classic red lip and cat-eye.

8 Paramore’s Hayley Williams Opened A Hair Salon Fruits Salon Fans of Hayley Williams’ Good Dye Young can now book an IRL appointment. Together with her personal stylist and Good Dye Young co-founder Brian O’Connor, she opened Fruits Salon in Nashville, Tennessee. The nearly 2,000 square foot salon offers hair services include styling, cutting, dyeing, and more.