We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
The moment November hits, you can start playing Mariah Carey on repeat and put up all the bright lights and bold decor — holiday season is alive and well. To get you in the mood for all the winter festivities, here are the buzziest new makeup releases and more beauty highlights from November 2022.
You can shop Black Friday early with The Ordinary; all products from the brand (as well as others under the Deciem umbrella) are discounted at 23 percent off for the whole month. You can show your love for all things festive in a cool, minimalistic way with Chillhouse’s newest press-ons. And while you patiently wait for the Taylor Swift Era Tour tickets to officially go on sale, Pat McGrath launched T.Swift-approved makeup kits with tons of sparkle that you can rock at holiday parties, at the concert, and beyond.
These are all just a few highlights from a packed first week of November, and you can expect more to come as the year winds down. Read on to find out new skin care, hair, and makeup releases you should keep on your radar.
