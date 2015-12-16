Holiday season is *officially* here, ladies and gents — which means most are likely getting some serious gift shopping done and working on their oh so glamorous party looks for upcoming events. And while lining up a fire fit is a total must for any wintertime get together — one’s makeup can really make or break a look.

And while it truly is the perfect time to pull out all the stops and try something a bit more different (or challenging) than your daily beat, sometimes a bold wash of some pigment on the lips or eyes does just the trick in a pinch. And TBH — ‘tis the season for adding extra glitter and glossy shine as much as possible.

Looking for some party makeup looks to use as inspo for the superior season (IMO, at least)? Luckily for you, I’ve taken it upon myself to gather 12 glam tutorials to match whatever vibe you’re going for this year. From show-stopping hues you’re sure to see all over the faces of every it-girl (ahem — green is having her main character moment), to lip looks that bring some major seduction fit for memories made under the mistletoe: The season’s party makeup trends are truly next level this year.

1. Bronzed Glam & Pretty Pearls

Bejeweled eyes are having their main character moment this year, and this pearl glam is sure to turn heads at any holiday party.

2. All Red Everything

Go full-out and glow this year with shimmering ruby red eyes, and a glossy scarlet pout to match.

3. Diamond-Lined Berry Eyes

If Euphoria had a special holiday episode, Maddy would no doubt come correct with this sharp winged look.

4. Hot Cocoa Cut Crease

Tap chocolatey brown hues for this cozy cut crease moment that has some serious glitter. And if you’re having trouble creating a clean cut crease — this genius TikTok hack should help.

5. An “I’m Cold” Glow

For the blush obsessed and winter babies alike — “I’m cold” makeup is the sweet glam look you’ll be seeing everywhere this season.

6. A Very Vintage Holiday Makeup Look

When you watch those old, classic holiday movies, this is what all the leading ladies are rocking. A light, frosty eye with a bold, black liner is truly timeless.

7. Colorfully Chromatic Graphic Eyes

Not the traditional kind? Good thing is: Graphic eye makeup looks are *in* — and this alluring chromatic eye transforms and shifts shades as it hits the light. You’re welcome.

8. Simple Siren Eyes & A Cranberry Lip

Siren eyes are taking over thanks to TikTok (IYKYK) — and just so happen to look extra seductive and stunning paired with a bold, cranberry-hued lip.

9. High-Shine Fresh Snowfall Vibe

Turn the intensity up on a simple glittery eye with a glossy wet finish that looks like sleek fresh snowfall using Danessa Myricks’ Clear Colorfix Eye Pigment. Bonus: This stunning eye will look iconic with a bold red or dark berry lip.

10. Shimmering Emerald Green Eye Makeup

For some serious holiday glamour with one of the hottest hues of the year, go bold with some glittering emerald eyes made all the more powerful when paired with a neutral lip.

11. Frosted Silver Eyes

Y2K-era silver eyes are back and better than ever — and this easy-to-recreate silver moment seriously sparkles.

12. Fresh-Faced, Barely There Glam

Holiday plans a bit more chill this year? Show up and show out with a minimal, fresh-faced glam.