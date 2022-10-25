Best believe Taylor Swift is still bejeweled when she walks into any room. But for her second music video from her latest album Midnights, Swift shined bright with the help of makeup queen herself: Pat McGrath.

“It was such an honor to play the queen with the fabulous Taylor Swift directing. And I am so excited for the world to see the results,” McGrath said in a statement about the looks she created for the video. “For my dearest Taylor, we created beautiful ‘Bejeweled’ looks that were beyond exciting.”

On Swift, McGrath used shades from the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Palette and the MTHRSHP MEGA: Celestial Nirvana Palette for the various looks throughout the video. Mermaid blue and shiny silver shadows were painted on Swift’s lids and adorned with Swarovski crystals to make her eyes shimmer. (And it wouldn’t be a real Taylor Swift video without a classic red lip, for which McGrath used the LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4.)

McGrath even got a cameo in the video, playing — naturally — the queen. She wore her signature smoky eye, also using the Celestial Nirvana Palette. She prepped her skin with the Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection - The System and swept her Divine Blush in Divine Rose across her cheeks for a natural flush. To round out the look, she matched Swift’s red lip, going for the same LiquiLUST lipstick shade.

The video is an updated spin on the classic fairytale “Cinderella” starring some major celebs, such as the Haim sisters as the wicked stepsisters, Laura Dern as the evil stepmother, Jack Antonoff as the prince, and Dita Von Teese as the fairy godmother. Part-fantasy, part-burlesque cool vibes, the video is a whimsical fever dream you’ll want to watch on repeat — if not for the makeup alone.