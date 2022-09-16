There was a lot happened in the beauty world this week: New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 shows gave sneak previews of next season’s biggest makeup and hair trends, Ciara dropped a skin care line full of goodies, and so many fresh makeup releases hit shelves.

In need of some new polish colors for fall? You’ll be very excited to know that makeup master Pat McGrath just teamed up with fashion favorite Supreme to create a limited-edition trio of nail polishes. Dealing with dark circles? You might want to read up on Glow Recipe’s brand new eye cream that pulls double-duty to brighten and de-puff, and quickly became one of Sephora’s top sellers. Missed out on Labor Day sales? There are still some great skin care deals happening (i.e. Supergoop’s 20% discount with the code SUNNY20 and Ole Henriksen’s site-wide 30% off deal).

In case you missed it, here is a recap of the week's new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care drops, fresh fragrances, and more beauty highlights.

1 Supreme x Pat McGrath Labs Teamed Up Supreme x Pat McGrath Nail Polish Supreme $98 See On Supreme The time is finally here. After waiting for weeks, you can officially shop Supreme x Pat McGrath’s collection of nail polishes. There are three shades — a crisp white, classic black, and cherry red — packaged in the iconic Supreme label.

2 Maison Francis Kurkdjian Dropped A City-Inspired Scent With notes of bergamot, white floral accord, jasmine, and sandalwood-white musk, this musky floral is perfect for fall — and might even give Baccarat Rouge some competition.

3 Barney’s New York Returned With Beauty Barney's New York Beauty GLOCELA Water Essence Barney's Beauty $108 See On Barney's Beauty If you’ve been missing Barney’s New York (because, same), you’re in luck. Barney’s Beauty, a line of skin care by the iconic New York shopping institution, made its NYFW debut at Tommy Hilfiger. Expect to shop the collection in late September 2022.

4 Soho House Launched A Skin Care Line Face Cream Soho Skin $90 See On Soho Skin Get a small taste of the private members club with its new skin care line. Soho Skin is launching with 10 products to cover all your skin needs (a cleanser, serum, lip balm, etc.), later this month.

5 Aesop Released A New Scent Eidesis Eau de Parfum Aesop $195 See On Aesop Made with black pepper, frankincense, and sandalwood, this newest scent from Aesop is a woody and spicy mix that lingers for hours. Fair warning: A lot of people might stop you and ask what you’re wearing.

6 RoC Skincare Launched A New Serum RoC Multi-Correxion Even Tone + Lift Resurfacing Serum Ulta $32.99 See On Ulta RoC’s newest product helps reboot your skin overnight. It’s made with mandelic acid, hyaluronic acid, and caviar lime extract to tone and smooth out skin’s texture and give you a clearer complexion when you wake up the next morning.

7 Alpyn Beauty Came Out With A New Cleanser Juneberry & Collagen Hydrating Cream Cleanser Alpyn Beauty $39 See On Alpyn Beauty Made with wild juneberry, vegetable collagen, and jojoba beads, this new cleanser gently exfoliates away dirt, oil, and debris while leaving skin soft, bright, and smooth.

8 Tatcha’s Expanded Its Body Care Collection Forest Awakening Body Milk Tatcha $48 See On Tatcha Tatcha launched its Forest Awakening Body Collection, which includes a body wash, body milk, and body oil. All three utilize ingredients like cedar and Hinoki essential oils to calm and relax your skin — and your senses.

9 Paula’s Choice Delivered A Gentle Vitamin C C5 Super Boost Eye Cream Paula's Choice $39 See On Paula's Choice The C5 Booster Eye Cream is a concentrated dose of Vitamin C that addresses dark circles, under eye bags, and crow’s feet without irritating the delicate eye area.

10 Gisou Put A Spin On A Classic Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume Floral Edition Sephora $44 See On Sephora A twist on its OG Honey Infused Hair Perfume, this limited edition scent has notes of ginger, blackberry leaf, and lavender for those who love florals.

11 Glow Recipe Gets Rid Of Dark Circles Glow Recipe Guava Vitamin C Bright-Eye Gel Cream Sephora $38 See On Sephora Glow Recipe’s new Guava Vitamin C Bright-Gel Cream has vitamin C and a niacinamide blend to treat warm-toned dark circles (the ones that are formed with increased melanin production), plus peptides and green caffeine to treat cool-toned dark circles (which are formed from compromised circulation and thinning under the eye area).