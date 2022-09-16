There was a lot happened in the beauty world this week: New York Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 shows gave sneak previews of next season’s biggest makeup and hair trends, Ciara dropped a skin care line full of goodies, and so many fresh makeup releases hit shelves.
In need of some new polish colors for fall? You’ll be very excited to know that makeup master Pat McGrath just teamed up with fashion favorite Supreme to create a limited-edition trio of nail polishes. Dealing with dark circles? You might want to read up on Glow Recipe’s brand new eye cream that pulls double-duty to brighten and de-puff, and quickly became one of Sephora’s top sellers. Missed out on Labor Day sales? There are still some great skin care deals happening (i.e. Supergoop’s 20% discount with the code SUNNY20 and Ole Henriksen’s site-wide 30% off deal).
In case you missed it, here is a recap of the week's new makeup releases, note-worthy skin care drops, fresh fragrances, and more beauty highlights.
We at Bustle only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.