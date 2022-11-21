Although it feels like January 2022 was only yesterday, 2023 is fast approaching. Before you spiral about the passage of time, remember that ringing in a new year does bring about positive energy — it’s the perfect opportunity to manifest and create new goals to tackle in the days ahead. Another perk to look forward to? The festive occasion calls for your most fun, sparkly, blinged-out styles. You may already have an outfit and beauty look in mind, but don’t forget about your New Year’s nails.

You could lean into the shimmery decor, fashion, and makeup associated with the holiday, but your New Year’s mani doesn’t have to be all sparkles and glitter. You can switch it up with some eye-catching nail art or 3D embellishments for a pop. There’s also chrome, of course, which is the breakout nail trend du jour that happens to be perfect for the occasion. If you’re looking for inspo, Bustle has got you covered: We’ve rounded up the chicest New Year’s nail designs that’ll help you ring in 2023 with Insta-worthy tips.

Keep scrolling for absolutely stunning nail ideas, all of which will truly dazzle on New Year’s Eve.

1 Star Studded If you want to go with a more classic New Year’s mani, try out these super cute white stars topped off with specks of gold glitter.

2 Chrome Tips Want some shine without the glitter? These silver chrome tips are perfect for any holiday party.

3 Silver Embellishments Sticking to neutrals doesn’t mean your mani has to be boring. These black French tips with chrome accents, pearls, and silver jewels are sure to turn heads.

4 Colorful Bling If you want an ultra blingy mani to ring in the new year with, try this colorful airbrushed set with gold gems and rhinestones.

5 Pearlescent The pearlized shell-inspired nails are such a cute way to add texture and a holographic-like shine to your fingertips.

6 Pink Gems You don’t have to opt for silver or gold — add a pop of color with these ombre pink nails with colorful gemstones.

7 Snowy White A simple white mani can be transformed into New Year’s tips with just a bit of silver glitter at the base of your cuticles.

8 Pink Glitter If there’s a time to embrace tons of glitter, it’s New Year’s. These Barbie pink nails absolutely dazzle with their glittery finish.

9 Velvet Nails You could also opt for velvet nails, a trending style that looks glittery but shows off a unique texture when it catches the light.

10 Minimalist Tips You can still have fun with nail art while being more minimalist with something like this super fun mix of white French tips, checkerboard print, stars, and flames.

11 Shimmery Swirls Another minimalist nail art idea? Add swirls of black and silver glitter polish over a neutral base for just the right amount of luster.