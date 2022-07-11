The Nordstrom anniversary sale 2022 has officially started. Of course, if you are a Nordstrom cardholder or a club member, your shopping might have kicked off earlier. The sale lasts for just over two weeks, ending on July 31 with items going back to regular pricing promptly on August 1.

While it may seem like a quick sale, the Nordstrom anniversary sale is really the best time to snag those cult-classic fashion and beauty products. You can find Nike sneakers, Dior Addict lip glosses, and Diptyque candles at major discounts and cool sets. And that’s only the tip of the shopping iceberg.

To help you narrow down the best deals, Bustle gathered some of the best fashion and beauty products you can add to your carts this year (the Hanky Panky Thong and the Dyson Airwrap Styler, specifically). If there is something you’ve had your eye on — whether it’s a pair of light-as-air Alo leggings or yet another tube of Supergoop sunscreen — get ready to strike while the deals are hot.

1 Alo Airlift High Waist Midi Leggings Nordstrom Size XXS-L $118 $79.99 See on Nordstrom These leggings have cult following that rivals Lululemon — and sales are rare. One reviewer wrote: “I’ve been an avid legging/sporty person for my whole life and these are the best I’ve ever found. Wear them for barre class, yoga, lifting, and walking. Buying 3 more pairs.”

2 Dyson Airwrap Styler Nordstrom $649.99 $599.99 See On Nordstrom If the hefty investment was stopping you from getting the iconic Dyson Airwrap Styler, you’re in luck. Snag the ultimate hair styling tool (which features curling wands and vented hair brushing attachments for the ultimate blowout) at $50 off.

3 Bond Maintenance Set Nordstrom $137 $99 See On Norstrom This Olaplex set has everything you need to keep your hair healthy. You get the Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner, which repairs damage and infuses your strands with needed hydration, as well as the Hair Perfector, a pre-shampoo treatment that strengthens hair from inside out.

4 Alo Delight Seamless Knit Bra Nordstrom Size XS-L $62 $42.99 See on Nordstrom Stiegman also swears by this bra top, stating that it’s “the perfect compression tank.” According to her, it “keeps my 34D chest in check but also looking perky, and it snatches the waist. It's a go-to for dates and for hiking.”

5 Hanky Panky Regular Rise Lace Thong Nordstrom One size fits 4-14 $22 $16.90 See on Nordstrom TMI: Bustle’s Senior Fashion Editor Kelsey Stiegman wears Hanky Panky thongs almost exclusively. “These are my favorite panties — they don't even feel like a thong. They don't ride up and are super comfortable. Plus, they’re really well-made (read: the lace won’t rip on your second wear). Trust me, they’ll change your life.”

6 Supergoop! Glow Duo Nordstrom $61 $41 See On Nordstrom Supergoop! is giving customers the ultimate sun protection set. You’ll find its newest launch, the Glow Screen SPF 40 (which is a broad-spectrum sunscreen that also gives you a dewy bronzed glow) as well as the Glow Stick SPF 50 if you’re looking for a dry oil sunscreen you can take wherever you go.

7 Natori Bliss Perfection Underwire Contour Bra Size 30B-38G $70 $46.90 See on Nordstrom With hundreds of 5-star ratings, this bra is the gold standard for a huge range of cup sizes. “As a 20-something 32G, I have a hard time finding a bra that is supportive, reasonably-priced, and that don't look like an orthopedic sling - this checked all my boxes,” one customer wrote. “This is by far the most comfortable bra I've ever owned."

8 Nécessaire The Body Duo Set Nordstrom $50 $35 See On Nordstrom A good body lotion and body wash is a must; Nécessaire’s Body Wash and Body Lotion contain vitamins to help keep skin looking and feeling healthy.

9 BDG Urban Outfitters Kamaryn Tie Front Minidress Nordstrom Size XS-XL $64 $42.90 See on Nordstrom This cottage core dress is elevated (thanks to the trendy mint shade), but still wearable (due to the minimalist design).

10 Dior Addict Lip Set Nordstrom $84 $58 See On Nordstrom For ultimate lip care, turn to this Dior Addict Lip Set. You get the beloved Dior Addict Lip Glow Balm to boost your natural lip color and provide hydration, the Addict Lip Maximizer Serum to plump lips, and a travel-size version of the Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss for your shiny gloss needs.

11 Nike Air Max Pre-Day Sneaker Nordstrom Size 5-12 $130 $103.99 See on Nordstrom If you’re already a fan of the Air Max style, this is a style to add to your sneaker collection. The shades-of-white colorway gives the same versatility of classic white Air Force Ones, with Nike’s notoriously comfy fit.

12 NuFace Trinity Facial Tonight Kit Norstrom $339 $199 See On Nordstrom One of the best beauty deals you’ll find is this NuFace Trinity Kit. You get the iconic toning device as well as a gel primer for more than $100 off.

13 UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper Nordstrom Size 5-12 $100 $69.90 See on Nordstrom Okay, but like when do you not need slippers? UGG has the comfiest, but don’t take my word for it. Dive into the 100+ ratings supporting these 4.2-star shoes.

14 Diptyque 4-Piece Candle Gift Set Nordstrom $152 $110 See On Nordstrom Sample some of Diptyeque’s best candle scents in this set. You get four candle minis of the brand’s most iconic scents, such as Baies, to decorate and transform your home into a little oasis.

15 Topshop Women's Polo Sweater Nordstrom Size XS-XL $68 $44.99 See on Nordstrom Am I already shopping for sweater weather, which won’t hit for another 3-4 months? Absolutely, yes. Is this cozy Topshop sweater at the top of my list? Also, yes.

16 Maison Margiela Replica Jazz Club Set Nordstrom $110 $95 See On Nordstrom If you’re looking for a scent that feels like a warm embrace, turn to Maison Margiela Replica’s Jazz Club. Made with notes of neroli, rum, and tobacco, Jazz Club is a woody and spicy scent that is just so cozy.

17 Béis Weekend Travel Bag Nordstrom One size $98 $67.99 See on Nordstrom A quality travel bag will changed the you I travel (trust me). No more shoving things into a backpack-turned-bottomless-pit. Packed with pockets, this baby makes organization easy, even for the most disorganized traveler.

18 Nest New York Grapefruit Candle Duo Nordstrom $92 $62 See On Nordstrom Save $30 on a citrusy set of candles from Nest New York. With the addition of lily of the valley and coriander blossom, it’s the perfect summer scent to burn during the warmer months.

19 Yves Saint Laurent The Slim Velvet Radical Duo Nordstrom $78 $50 See On Nordstrom The key to the classic red lip is the right lipstick and you can’t go wrong with YSL Beauty’s Slim Velvet Radical. It provides a vibrant and deep red color and goes on so smoothly with a semi-matte finish. As an added bonus, you get two red shades in this set.

20 Chinese Laundry Lana Slide Sandal Nordstrom Size 5-11 $69.95 $46.99 See on Nordstrom Don’t come for my kitten heel, she is cute and will outlast everyone on the dance floor. Shoppers call this go-with-everything sandal “sincerely comfortable.”

21 Slip Silk Discovery Set Nordstrom $166 $115 See On Nordstrom The benefits of silk are too good to pass up. This Slip Silk Discovery Set contains a pillow case, eye mask, and multiple hair ties for your best beauty sleep ever.

22 54 Thrones Beauty Butter Duo Nordstrom $76 $54 Nordstrom Who couldn’t use an ultra-hydrating body moisturizer? This duo offers shea butter-based scents in two dreamy scents: Egyptian Lavender & Moroccan Mint and Ugandan Vanilla & Ethiopian Honey.

23 MAC Cosmetics Mini Brush Kit Nordstrom $125 $42.50 See On Nordstrom This set features a mini face brush, contour brush, an angled brush, and shadow brush in an adorable pink marble design. Packed in a matching bag, you can take it wherever you go this summer.

24 Schutz Olly Block Heel Sandal Nordstrom $118 $79 See On Nordstrom The padded straps make for a unique spin on the classic strappy sandal to elevate all your summer looks.

25 Paula's Choice Jumbo BHA Set Nordstrom $75 $46 See On Nordstrom For clear and glowing skin,Paula’s Choice BHA Liquid exfoliant is a tried and true choice; it uses salicylic acid to gently exfoliate dead skin cells and clear pores and is basically skin care magic in a bottle. This set includes a full and travel size of the beloved product so that you never have to be without it.

26 AllSaints Balfern Leather Biker Jacket Nordstrom $529 $329.99 See On Nordstrom A black leather jacket is a must for any wardrobe and you can’t go wrong with the high-quality leather you get from AllSaints. Snag its classic Balfern jacket at a discounted price for a piece that will last you for years.