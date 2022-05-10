As a beauty writer who proudly stays (obsessively) up to date with innovations in aesthetics, it took me a shamefully long time to get on board with the ever-popular NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device — because I was avoiding it. Despite hearing countless rave reviews, I had convinced myself that the over-$300 microcurrent facial tool was too good to be true and therefore refused to pay for yet another gadget to inevitably end up in my bathroom’s reject drawer. I am, however, here to report that after testing it for a month, none of what I predicted has come true.

The NuFace uses electrical current not only to lift and tone the face, but it does so remarkably well — so well, in fact, that it hasn’t gone anywhere near my reject drawer. Instead, I keep it in my kitchen to use every morning while making my coffee, and I’m so attached — and committed to the routine — that I take it with me whenever I leave home. I even gifted my mom her own for Mother’s Day (and she now loves it, too!).

Wondering what the big deal is? Read on for my honest review of the NuFace Trinity device along with expert insight on how its microcurrent technology works.

My Skin

My skin is finicky and simultaneously sensitive, oily, and acne-prone. In addition to my carefully curated skin care regimen, I’m obsessed with massaging my face (it’s especially prone to puffiness), which I do with sculpting wands, jade rollers, and gua sha tools. But after getting preventative Botox in my forehead — which gave my brows the appearance of a lift — and liking the results, I realized I wanted a facial device that would also tighten and lift the skin, not just depuff it. That’s why I decided to finally try the NuFace, as “toning” is its most widely advertised benefit.

What Is The NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device?

The NuFace is a handheld microcurrent device, which essentially operates as a mini workout for your face (though there’s one designed for your body, too), energizing the muscles beneath the skin’s surface via electrical currents. “Microcurrent facials and devices use electrical current to stimulate muscles,” says Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, M.D., double board-certified facial plastic surgeon and founder at DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery & Med Spa. “The current helps to smooth the skin by activating the collagen system to help smooth, lift, tighten the skin, which helps to give a more ‘lifted’ appearance to the face.” She notes that the effects are especially prominent in the jawline, cheeks, neck, and forehead.

Research has found microcurrent to effectively reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles thanks to its ability to boost collagen production. And, as you glide the device across your face, the current works to stimulate lymphatic fluid and increase blood circulation, which results in reduced puffiness and a more even, taut appearance. Translation? It’s a great beauty tool to consider if you’re looking for toning, sculpting, or anti-aging benefits.

You can also purchase the Eye and Lip Enhancer attachment for the Trinity if you want to target the delicate skin around your eyes and lips, or the Wrinkle Reducer attachment to use red LED light therapy for additional collagen stimulation. Personally, I find the Trinity itself to be great on its own.

The Science

Many derms and estheticians offer microcurrent facials, which use the same technology — only at a more pro-level. So is the NuFace device really strong enough to deliver pro results at home? According to DeRosa (and my skin), yes. “Since we only need low-level electrical current to produce results, [the NuFace] is one of the at-home devices that can get you about the same level of results as in a clinical setting,” she says.

How To Use

The NuFace is shockingly easy to use. First up, you apply the conductive gel that comes with the device (which helps direct microcurrent into your skin). Once that’s done, you glide the device up and down the contours of your jawline, cheeks, forehead, and neck three times each. It takes less than 5 minutes. That said, to reap the most benefits, it should be used regularly — at least three to five times a week.

The Results

While it took me a couple of tries to get the gist of it, the NuFace really worked from the get-go and improved with each use. It’s comfortable to hold, and despite the electric currents, it doesn’t actually cause any physical pain (so long as you use the conductive gel; if anything, you might feel some warmth). As for the conductive gel, it’s easy to apply, feels nice on the skin, is odorless, and seamlessly absorbs after each session, so that’s a bonus, too.

My skin looked more toned and lifted after every use, and the results become more prominent with each session. It’s actually so effective it’s made me reconsider if I need Botox. See the immediate results for yourself:

Is The NuFace Worth It?

At $339, the NuFace is obviously a splurge, and its price was one of the main reasons I avoided getting it for as long as I did. But now, I genuinely believe it’s worth it, especially if you’re someone who loves clinical treatments. The NuFace delivers what I consider to be clinical-level results, and has had such a significant impact on my skin that I don’t think I’ll need Botox (at least for a few years).

Something to note: The NuFace Mini is about half the price of the full-size version and uses the exact same technology. The only difference is that it’s slightly smaller and can’t be used with any attachments, though I prefer the attachment-free device as is.

Final Verdict

The NuFace Trinity really does work — but, as is the case with workouts, it requires consistency for best results. On the upside, though, I can’t imagine anyone dreading using the NuFace as they would doing something like cardio, since it’s so quick, simple, and painless. Plus, it’s actually saved me money in the long run, as it will be replacing injectables in my skin care routine for the near future.

