Though Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album brought her love of Western style full circle, the “Diva” singer has been riffing on the classic Canadian tuxedo for decades. In the 2010s, that meant jean jackets with matching pencil skirts, and last year, her denim-on-denim looks were utterly Renaissance-coded (read: bedazzled.)

Now that she’s in her full-on cowboy era, so too, is her denim obsession. Case in point: her recent jeans-only look, which came with a markedly Western vibe.

Beyoncé’s Glamorous Canadian Tux

For Miss Cowboy Carter, Western isn’t just an album theme, it’s a lifestyle. On Wednesday, May 1, her country girl cosplay continued. And it was the perfect embodiment of her various style sensibilities: daring and diva-esque, with a Western twinge.

Her outfit started with a mock-neck top in a sheer, pale blue color that echoed the light-wash tones of her ’fit. She tucked it into a pair of jean shorts so tiny, they recalled the micro pair she wore in her iconic “Crazy In Love” music video.

The rest of her look included sheer tights in the same pastel blue and slouchy thigh-high boots (also in denim). She topped off the look with a denim statement piece: a floor-length coat with fur-trimmed sleeves.

Her Western Accessories

If the 27 tracks on Cowboy Carter aren’t enough to establish how serious Beyoncé is about her new country phase, her recent outfits should. And one thing Western fashion is really good at is accessories. Cowboy hats, boots, bolo ties, and turquoise stones — you name it, she’s worn it.

Her latest accessory permutation included a turquoise bolo tie with horse imagery (a motif from her recent album covers). She also wore a black leather belt with a massive silver buckle with bull iconography.

Her Glittery Makeup & Bee(y)hive

She stuck to the denim tones, even with her eye makeup. She swiped on matching glittery blue shadow and styled her hair in a voluminous beehive — a potential nod to her fanbase, which bears the same name.

She is, quite literally, the blueprint.