Gen Z’s pop-punk princess Olivia Rodrigo has been a style icon — we knew this. She rocks Y2K punk classics like butterfly clips, arm warmers, knee-high combat boots, and so much plaid. Her aesthetic is reminiscent of ‘90s Alanis Morissette and early-2000s Avril Lavigne. She definitely seems to be taking a note from their famously grungy style.

While out in New York City on August 19, the singer and songwriter wore a black satin, spaghetti-strap slip dress with lace bra cups — basically a négligée, but make it fashion. She paired the mini with toned-down accessories, deciding to nix any jewelry, aside from a collection of rings.

She rocked some normcore footwear for the concert (the key to surviving a mosh pit), polishing off the look with black Dr. Martens loafers and white crew socks. She even went understated with her bag choice, opting for a black patent leather shoulder bag.

While the exact pair of Docs only have a few sizes left, you can get similarly thick-soled loafers from one of my favorite shoe brands, Charles & Keith. If wearing lingerie as outwear isn’t really your cup of tea, consider adding a plain white tee underneath for a solid black and white look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

You can shop similar pieces and recreate Rodrigo’s look below.

