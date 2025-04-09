Olivia Wilde Wore A Strapless Gown With The Lowest Neckline Ever

In a world of Julia Foxes and Katy Perrys, Olivia Wilde always manages to make her style stand out among the rest — not with wacky sartorial choices, but with timeless, chic looks.

Take Wilde’s most recent ‘fit, for example. While attending the 11th annual Breakthrough Prize Ceremony over the weekend, the Don’t Worry Darling director opted for a classic, strapless black gown that would have been a simple outfit, had she not spiced it up with a surprisingly low neckline.

Olivia’s Strapless Gown

A classic black gown loves to see Olivia Wilde coming. From Fashion Week outings to festive holiday parties, the Coco Chanel-beloved garment has become the 41-year-old’s unofficial uniform over the years, and given her penchant for functional style over painful fashions, it’s easy to see why.

Adding to her ever-growing canon, the actor and director arrived to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California on April 5 in a stunning floor-length gown by Erdem from the brand’s autumn/winter 2025 collab collection with artist Kaye Donachie.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The cocktail dress featured a strapless, off-the-shoulder design that rested on her chest so low, it nearly exposed her cleavage. As a result, the low-cut neckline created an elegant draping effect around the elbows.

Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Made from a textured cloqué material, the neutral number boasted a dramatic, voluminous skirt that would make any Disney princess jealous.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The most eye-catching feature was the ivory ribbon motif (inspired by Donachie’s ink drawings) that resembled an abstract bouquet of flowers.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The evening ensemble currently retails for $5,995.

Her Shoes Were Spicy

Breaking free from the timeless elegance of the LBD, Wilde subtly spiced up her look with a pair of sheer naked Passions pumps from Aquazzura.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

The stilettos featured a see-through mesh base that’s been overlaid with black suede striping, and a striking pointed toe.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The shoe is available at Neiman Marcus for $925.