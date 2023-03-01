Valentino's New Concealer Does More Than Just Cover Dark Circles

Countless innovative brands and unique products go viral on TikTok and beyond every single day — but somehow, Valentino Beauty has cracked the code of gaining a cult following (especially when it comes to luxury brands with a big name).

Not only did its dual-ended eyeliner (fittingly named the Twin Liner) completely take the internet by storm, but other buzzy products like the versatile Eye2Cheek blusher and Born in Roma fragrances have made just as big of an impact on beauty lovers’ glam routines. And the latest launch that is sure to have its moment? The *new* Very Valentino 24 Hour Wear Concealer.

Available in 23 shades and suitable for all skin types, the radiant formula is created to transform your complexion by brightening your under eyes, expertly concealing unwanted blemishes, and sculpting your skin for a youthful lift. What’s more, ingredients like revitalizing caffeine instantly create that wide-awake appearance, while vitamin E nourishes for comfortable all-day wear.

Available on Valentino Beauty’s website as of March 1, the newness will drop on at other retailers such as Sephora, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale’s on March 7, 2023.