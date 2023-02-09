Kim Kardashian's New Curtain Bangs Are The Epitome Of Chic

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to making headlines for her epic hair transformations — I mean, the world of fashion and beauty lovers all seemed to audibly gasp in unison when she arrived on the 2022 Met Gala steps with her Marilyn Monroe-inspired, bleach blonde tresses.

And while the icon has experimented with soft honey hues, dramatic lobs, Y2K-inspired side parts, wildly long mermaid tresses, and more ... she always seems to make her way back to a more natural (and equally iconic) espresso brunette vibe.

This week, however, the Skims founder and glam mogul decided to switch up her default ‘do with the debut of a fresh new chop à la her go-to hair guru, Chris Appleton. The haircut in question? Some face-framing curtain bangs that add a whole lot of flirtatious volume, and make Pamela Anderson-chic updo moments all the more attainable.

Pro hair gurus in the industry have told Bustle that the cut is set to be *major* for the spring of 2023, along with other styles like a chic shag most recently worn on Jenna Ortega, as well as the power bob seen on Hailey Bieber. But for the long-haired girlies who refuse to give up their length, Miss Kimberly Noel has officially cemented the buzzy curtain bang trend (which is, when paired with long layers, known as the butterfly haircut) as one to watch.

Sophie Rose Gutterman, a stylist who has worked with the likes of Adrienne Bailon, says this of the trend: “Long face-framing layers is the subtle detail that creates a soft, lived-in look to complement [your] length — [and] having layers will give it a lift and help the hair stay fuller, versus flat.”

If you’re in a bit of a hair rut, you may want to consider some curtain bangs for some added volume and playful movement.