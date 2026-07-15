Wearing pajamas in public is easily the best style loophole of the season. Instead of being relegated to the bedroom, sleepwear is pulling double duty as actual daywear. From satin shorts to nightgowns, fashion girlies are actively looking to their dresser drawers to assemble effortless outfits for brunch, coffee runs, and even red-carpet events. And no one leans into this trend better than Paige DeSorbo.

The reality-TV star built an entire persona around bed-rotting during her seven-season Summer House arc. So when she finally launched her own sleepwear line, Daphne, in June 2025, my only thought was “It’s about time.” Since then, she’s practically turned wearing pajamas into a full-time job, seamlessly transitioning her designs from morning lounging to city sidewalks. (She even recommends them for date night.) The styling is just incredibly chic.

Since the brand’s summer campaign was shot right on the streets of NYC, my colleagues and I were inspired to do the exact same thing to see if we could pull off the sleep-to-street trend. We wore our favorite pieces from the new drop around the city to see if cozy overnight pieces can truly look intentional by day.

Boxers, But Make Them Fashion

Noelia Rojas-West Noelia Rojas-West 1 / 2

Sleepwear to streetwear is a dream come true in my book. I styled the darling Daydream Tank with the Shut Eye Boxer, and it was the most comfortable outfit I’ve worn in a while. The open-back detail, tied with a dainty bow, is so chic and feels incredibly airy. The boxers feature a classic silhouette with two oversize front pockets that add both style and function (large enough to fit your phone).

I wore this set for the Fourth of July and paired it with the fluffiest heels to elevate the look while still giving that cozy, slipperlike feel. This set has definitely earned a spot in my summer rotation. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

Office Shirt Meets Bloomer Shorts

Selwyn Tungol Selwyn Tungol 1 / 2

Full disclosure: I love a pajama set. I could “forget” to remove my makeup at night, but I refuse to sleep in a ratty old T-shirt. Still, most of the sets in my collection, I could never pull off outside — even for the quickest bodega runs.

I was really excited to see what Daphne’s summer drop had to offer, and it didn’t disappoint. The Overnight Shirt looked so chic and nonpajamalike (complimentary) that I’d totally take it to the office. And the Cloud Bloomer, which I thought would be tough to pull off without it looking like an adult diaper, I surprisingly loved. To make it less bed-ready and more fashion-approved, I paired the set with trending pieces, including heeled thongs, beaded jewelry from Gorjana, and an east-west Longchamp bag in a delicious butter yellow. If you see me repeat this look, I’m sorry in advance. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

The New Nostalgia Set

Mila Grgas Mila Grgas 1 / 2

I picked the Golden Hour Pants to see if they would be as comfortable as the pajama pants I have spent years breaking in, and they did not disappoint. I wore them with the Catnap pointelle cardigan, which reminded me of the sleepwear sets I would wear when I was younger. The comfort and softness of the fabric make it the perfect fit for my sleepwear and streetwear rotation. — Mila Grgas, production assistant