Every summer, like clockwork, I pull out my foolproof lazy-girl uniform: flip-flops, a woven bag, and a sundress, the main character of my warm-weather wardrobe. Or at least, it used to be. This year, my regulars are taking a backseat. Instead, I’ve mostly been living in long jorts, windbreakers, and soccer jerseys, buoyed by FIFA fever.

And apparently, I’m not alone. In the middle of the jorts takeover, the chronically online are asking a very important question: Where have all the summer dresses gone?

The answer is that the seasonal staple is always evolving. In the early 2020s, it looked like the viral Hillhouse Nap Dress, perfect for stay-at-home coziness. Then came the milkmaid dress, fueled by TikTok’s cottagecore trend in 2024. By 2025, with the rise of the quiet luxury trend, the summer dress became more low-key, transforming into a simpler shirt dress.

So if you’ve been looking for the quintessential sunny-day piece, don’t worry. It didn’t exactly put in its out-of-office request — it just shifted to something hiding in your pajama drawer: nightgowns.

The Models Leading The "Sleepy Girl" Shift

If you need convincing, some of the biggest It girls are already on the case. Supermodel Bella Hadid is all-in on the nightgown-turned-daytime look. Last week, the Ôrebella founder wore a white babydoll dress with a ruffled bib detail that could’ve been plucked straight from her sleep wardrobe. To up the romantic vibe, she paired it with baby pink lace mules covered in florets.

Kaia Gerber had a similar idea — and did fashion girlies one better. Instead of merely wearing a nightie-inspired dress for summer, she *designed* one. In partnership with Dôen and her online book club, Library Science, she created the Cordelia Dress. Even the product description for the lace-trimmed mini notes that it doubles “as an easy daytime dress, a swim cover-up, or a nightgown.”

Model-turned-entrepreneur Elsa Hosk also sported a similar style recently, when she stepped out in an A-line LBD with a contrasting white lace trim from her brand, Helsa. It looked like it could work for a casual picnic or a chic night out.

How To Get The "Woke Up Like This" Look

Interested in blurring the line between getting dressed and getting ready for bed? You can easily lean into the aesthetic by hunting for lace-trimmed dresses in flowy, breezy fabrics like silk, satin, and poplin. Or, if you want to fully embrace the trend, head straight for the sleepwear section. Nobody needs to know.