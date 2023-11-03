As soon as Britney Spears announced her memoir The Woman In Me would be released on Oct. 24, it was a sure bet that fans would go all-out to honor the pop icon’s once Halloween rolled around. And wow, did they ever.

While multiple celebrities paid homage to Spears over Halloween weekend, it was Paris Hilton’s on-point transformation that had me yelling “You better work, b*tch” at my phone. Prepare to have the exact same reaction.

Paris’ “Toxic” Costume

On Friday, Oct. 27, The Simple Life alum rolled up to her first party of Halloweekend. Before heading into the star-studded affair, Hilton showed off her flawless Spears recreation to the paps, for a street-side photo shoot.

Dipping into the singer’s legendary sartorial archive, Hilton donned her own version of the iconic flight attendant look (you know the one), made famous by Spears’ “Toxic” music video.

Her airport-ready ensemble included all the makings of Spears’s original 2003 costume. For starters, she wore an exact replica of the turquoise blue mini — complete with metallic silver trimming, winged sleeves, and a variety of spicy Spears-inspired cut-outs.

Thanks to her maximalist accessories, Hilton’s outfit didn’t feel too far removed from the bold looks she regularly wears on the red carpet. The mogul added metallic silver booties and a matching crossbody from Kurt Geiger. She finished with iridescent, Y2K-esque sunglasses that fit squarely within her usual sartorial persona.

Britney's Original Ensemble

Soldiers in the Britney Army (rise up!), will agree that Hilton practically copied and pasted Spears’s look — from the overall silhouette down to the most intricate details.

She even nailed the “Baby One More Time” singer’s off-center garrison hat and shimmery eyeshadow — trademark components of her sultry, stewardess character. Nicely done, Hilton.

The only different element? Spears had a red manicure in the video, while Hilton opted for her signature white-tip French style.

Another Halloween Slay

While her “Toxic” look was good, Hilton’s next costume of the weekend may have been even better. The next night, she channeled another singer known for her memorable style: Katy Perry.

Hilton took style cues from the monochromatic mushroom moment the “Firework” singer wore during her Las Vegas residency, which ran from 2021 until earlier this year.

Hilton’s all-red look featured lots of shiny separates, including a cherry red bodysuit with a high-neck embellishment (somewhat reminiscent of her Spears costume, TBH). She added elbow-length gloves, fringe chaps, and, of course, the fabulous fungi-inspired hat.

She went full Perry mode by trading her signature blonde waves up for a curly black wig.

I’m sure both icons would agree: “That’s hot.”