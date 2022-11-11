PN Selfcare Is Here To Up Your At-Home Gel Manicure Game

When it comes to treating myself to little luxuries (alongside spiced chai lattes and supermarket flowers) a gel manicure and that “new nails”-feeling has become my go-to mood-booster. There’s something so deeply satisfying about nails drenched with glossy colour that drys instantaneously and lasts for weeks. However, the ongoing cost of living crisis has meant that gel manis will be more spaced out and true treats, rather than a monthly ritual. However, that is where Belgian brand PN Selfcare steps in to lend a helping hand.

Having just launched in the UK, PN Selfcare is vegan, cruelty-free, and has a whole host of non-toxic formulas in both classic and bang-on-trend shades have made the brand a hit with consumers on the continent who like changing their looks without battering their budget (and nail beds). If you have a steady hand, the Selfgel Kits, at roughly less than the cost of three nail bar manicures, are a great investment. These easy-to-use kits come complete with a choice of shades, base, and top coats, manicure tools, and LED Lamp so you can D.I.Y a high-shine finish that lasts around ten days. The best part is that the genius Selfgel Peelable Base, which means that, unlike traditional gel manicures, when you’re done with a colour, you simply loosen the borders with the accompanying pusher and then slowly peel way the paint (which is also oh so satisfying) and saves you the hassle, dehydration, and damage often linked with soaking off gels with acetone. Your nails and your bank balance will thank you.

There’s a whole host of Black Friday deals starting early, too, as well as a whole host of is exciting beauty launches worth keeping an eye out for. Below, are four other new buys to consider. Enjoy!

