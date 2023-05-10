Press-on nails are one of the easiest ways to give yourself a pro-level manicure at home. Press-on pedicures, however, are just starting to take off.

With over 2.7 billion views on TikTok, it’s clear that people are becoming enamored by the ease and versatility that a press-on pedi offers. Of course, you might not think that press-ons are the obvious choice when it comes to taking care of your toes — but once you see what a press-on pedi can look like, you might just change your mind. Like, they can give you the perfect French pedicure in a flash.

Not only are they cute — and so real looking — but the appeal of press-ons is how fast and easy they are to use, says Juli Russell, a DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty. Basically: A press-on pedicure is like a magical transformation for your feet, she tells Bustle. It only takes a few minutes to pop a set onto your toes so you can step out with sandals on — no dry time required.

They’re also affordable, says Yongxi Tan, the co-founder Bessie, a press-on nail brand. “Most pedicures cost $40 to $60 and up, whereas press-on pedicures can cost about $10,” she tells Bustle. “Even if they don’t last as long, it’s still a good deal.” Intrigued? Here’s everything to know about press-on pedicures.

How To Use Press-On Toenails

The application process is just like the one you’d follow for a press-on mani. “Prep is your best friend when it comes to applying press-ons, whether it’s a manicure or pedicure,” says Russell, so start with a quick toenail grooming session. “This includes removing residual polish, filing, cleaning, clearing the cuticle, and buffing the nail plate,” she explains.

Once everything’s neat and tidy, remove any debris with isopropyl alcohol and a lint-free wipe. A cotton round will also do the trick or the cleansing wipe that might come with your nail kit. “This ensures there is nothing on your own nails that may keep the press-on nails from adhering properly,” Russell says.

Next up, “align the press-on tabs with your own nails and pick sizes that best fit your own nail size,” she says. “If you’re in between sizes, you can file down the next size up to custom fit your own nail perfectly.” Don’t be afraid to get in there with a nail clipper to remove some excess length. That way, they’ll feel more comfortable and fit inside your shoes.

Once you’ve got your nails ready, go one by one and peel off the backing of the pedicure tabs. Align the nail with the cuticle of your nail bed and stick it on. Press on the sides of the nail to ensure full contact, then press the fake nail down in the center for a full 30 seconds while it adheres.

A quick note: “It's important to avoid water for at least an hour after applying the press-ons, as the adhesive is setting in this time,” Russell says. After that, you’ll be set to prance around town.

To remove your press-on toenails, use a wooden manicure stick to create a gap between the press-on and your own nail. Russell recommends dropping some nail polish remover in there to dissolve the adhesive. Let it soak for a few minutes and you should be able to pop them right off. If you’re worried about damaging your real nails, Tan suggests soaking your feet in a mixture of warm water, olive oil, and hand soap for 10 minutes to help loosen the fake nails. An acetone-free nail glue remover will also come in handy if you used nail glue.

How Long Do Press-On Pedicures Last?

If you take your time and apply each one properly, a press-on pedi could stay for up to two weeks. The sticky, adhesive tab that comes with the nails is sort of like double-faced tape, Tan explains, and that usually lasts up to three days. “This type is great for a night out or photoshoots where you don’t want to commit to one specific style for a long time,” she tells Bustle.

For a little more longevity, opt for a drop of nail glue under each nail to really secure them in place. Press-ons won’t last as long as gel, Russell says, “but if you need a cute manicure and you need it fast, this option is for you.”

Shop Press-On Pedicures

While neon, chrome, and glitter nails are always a good go-to, French tips and white pedicures are forever classics. “French tips are not only extremely trendy for nails, but they're also super hot for toes as well,” Russell says. Here are some options to shop.

Sources:

Juli Russell, DIY nail expert for Sally Beauty

Yongxi Tan, co-founder of nail company Bessie