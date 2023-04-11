Summer is just a few months away at this point. And for the beauty lovers of the world, that means that frequent pedicures just became a top priority for those dreamy, beachside moments spent blissfully barefoot (and with a frozen margarita or two in your hands for good measure).

In my opinion: Nothing makes me feel (and look) quite as put together as a matching co-ord set with a matching mani-pedi moment. Luckily for my fellow mani-pedi coordinators of the world, there just so happens to be quite a bit of crossover when it comes to this summer’s freshest manicure polish trends.

To name a few spoilers? Well, 2023’s breakout “lip gloss” nails are a serious green flag for both fingers and toes come the hottest months of the year. What’s more, the Pamela Anderson-inspired shade of Baywatch red has been named a summer essential for your very own main character moment.

Whether you just so happen to be a loyal salon goer, or much prefer that at-home polish painting life — here are 10 expert-approved lacquer hues that are sure to be major summer pedicure colors for 2023, as shared by Julie Sariñana, Jin Soon Choi, and Nadine Abramcyk.

1 High-Shine Lip Gloss Nails Jin Soon Choi, the founder of cult-fave brand JINsoon, says this of the sheer pink lip gloss nail trend: “Sheer colors like JINsoon’s Muse are always in and keep your toenails looking super clean and fresh.”

2 Heavy Metal Color Dept. Moondust Nail Polish Color Dept. $10 See On Color Dept. Julie Sariñana, a color-loving lifestyle blogger and founder of Color Dept., says this of on-trend Y2K-inspired metallic shades: “A bright metallic is always a fun choice. Color Dept.’s Moondust is for when you’re craving a more glammed up nail — it's a statement color that brings a stylish sparkle to your pedicure.”

3 Citrus Squeeze Hailey Bieber’s neon yellow nails have already served as some serious inspo for summer. And Sariñana agrees that vivid shades of yellow and orange are the move: “I love a bright and sunny citrus shade that adds a bright twist to your summer wardrobe.” Choi adds that citrusy shades of coral are classic for summer, and truly complementary “for every skin tone.”

4 50 Shades Of Green Tenoverten Liberty Nail Color Tenoverten $14 See On Tenoverten ICYMI: Shades of green are *everything* this year. And Nadine Abramcyk, Tenoverten’s co-founder, totally agrees. Her fave hue? Tenoverten’s Liberty lacquer, which is a “dusty mint green [that’s] subtle enough if you’re hesitant to dive right into bright pastels, yet still offers a joyful glow.”

5 Sea & Sky Inspired by the calming hue of ocean water and clear skies so associated with summer, Abramcyk says that blue is an easy go-to: “Summer offers the perfect canvas for this cooling color. Dip your toes into Tenoverten’s Riverside polish for an icy blue.” Meanwhile, Choi says bright blues are best paired with a tan: “Use JINsoon’s Cool Blue for a hot blue that will remind you of the fresh ocean this summer. It gives contrast and is playful.”

6 Crisp White A classic color for summer, pure white lacquer is (not surprisingly) a hue that every single expert loves. “This shade compliments a tan, [and] looks great under the sun and in the water,” Sariñana says. “It’s a versatile summer polish that adds beauty to every open toe shoe.” Abramcyk adds: “A crisp white pedicure and a worn-in pair of cutoffs make for an effortless summer look.” Choi shares: “[White] is perfect for tropical summer vacations.”

7 Lavender Dreams Color Dept. Wisteria Nail Polish Color Dept. $10 See On Color Dept. Lavender is truly the new neutral IMO — and the experts seem to agree. Abramcyk shares: “Lavender pedicures are one of the hottest trends we are already seeing for summer.” Choi chimes in to say: “Lilac is a subtle yet pretty toe nail color, and is a good substitute for neutrals for someone that doesn't like pops of color.” And lastly, Sariñana adds in her expertise: “Color Dept.’s lavender shade, Wisteria, captures the free flowing mood of summer in a way that is both feminine and dreamy. Pastel colors are a top pick for me in the sunny months.”

8 Left On Red With the red nail theory very much *still* in full effect, Abramcyk says: “Keep people on their toes with fiery reds. I personally love the Tenoverten LA polish with orangey undertones but to achieve an old Hollywood type of allure, the Carmine polish never disappoints.”

9 Keep It Chrome JINsoon Akoya Nail Polish JINsoon $18 See On JINsoon It’s no secret that chrome nails are very much on-trend RN — and Choi says that JINsoon’s Akoya polish is a “white, chrome-like polish [that] makes a statement on your toe nails with a glazed donut-inspired look.”