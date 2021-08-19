Princess Diana’s style was iconic. She made an indelible mark on the world of fashion in a very short time, pushing royal dress code boundaries while forging a sartorial path all her own. Though Lady Di wore everything from ballgowns to overalls with ease, it’s her dresses and skirts that still influence wardrobes today.

While her influence is perhaps most palpable in the closets of her daughters-in-law Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, the fashion industry as a whole is still mesmerized and inspired by the sheer variety of dresses and skirts she wore.

Her mini dresses in particular, worn in the latter years of her life, are so memorable and impactful that they still inspire countless designs, from her famed revenge dress to her light blue mini.

Lady Di’s collection of cocktail dresses and skirts ran the gamut from sassy to sweet, with each making a statement fans won’t soon forget. No matter the style, however, she always managed to look perfectly polished, romantic, modern, and youthful. It’s a formula that will work well for any date nights on your calendar, whether you’re headed out dancing or sitting down for a formal dinner.

Ahead, find the best Princess Diana outfits that can be copied for every type of date on your calendar. After all, if you’re ever wondering what to wear to make a first impression, all you have to do is ask is “What would Diana do?”

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Princess Diana’s Revenge Dress Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images Princess Diana’s “Revenge Dress” was the look seen ‘round the world and it’s a great date night outfit for you to copy today. Keep it simple in silhouette and tone so you can pair it with a variety of shoes, jewelry, and accessories.

Little Black Dress Scarlet Dress AG Jeans $229 View product Go for an easy ‘90s-style slip dress that you can wear on a date with heels. By day, you can team it with a pair of flats or even sneakers.

Princess Diana’s Baby Blue Mini Dress Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images The 2000s are back and with it, soft colors from baby pink to soft yellow. In 1987, Princess Diana wore a light blue tank-style mini dress to a performance of Swan Lake, and it’s the perfect on-trend look to recreate for your next date.

Blue Fitted Dress 100% Recycled Boat Neck Open Back Midi Dress NU-IN $71.99 View product The high-neck and low back creates a fun variation on the classic dress, with a slim silhouette and midi length that feels tailor-made for evening candlelit dinners.

Princess Diana’s Puff Sleeve Top and Floral Skirt Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images Puff sleeves is a huge Fall 2021 trend to try, especially come date night. When styled with a floral skirt, like Diana did in 1985, you can master a sweet but flirty vibe that your date can’t help but be enamored with.

Puff Sleeve Top Short Sleeve Ruffle Top something navy $115 View product This puff sleeve top is a great romantic addition to any mix-and-match look, especially when paired with a skirt for cocktail hour.