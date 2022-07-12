TikTok has proven to be a beauty lover’s dream platform, with creators and viewers alike constantly discovering money-saving and routine-enhancing glam hacks on the regular. And showing just how powerful and market-shifting BeautyTok can really be, countless products (from both major and lesser known brands) continue to sell out after just a few viral videos.

With the “clean girl aesthetic” reigning as one of the top TikTok trends (across beauty, wellness, and fashion categories), a few micro-trends and hacks have cropped up in response. Gym lips enhance your natural pout with a neutral lip liner and lip treatment (looking subtle enough to rock undetected at the gym), while the slicked-back bun has proven to be the easiest, most versatile look for summer — so much so that even Kim K opted for the sleek look on the Met Gala red carpet this year.

Whether you are looking to tap into your inner “clean girl” with the juiciest lippies of the moment, or want to enhance your fave eye look with the most loved products without spending a ton of money — here are 18 makeup and skin care products under $18 that got rave reviews on TikTok.

Sephora Collection Colorful Face Powders Sephora $14 See On Sephora Powerful pigment, with less than $15 on the price tag.

Ariel Tejada, who is best known for being Kylie Jenner’s right-hand MUA, shared one of his fave blushes — and soon after, Sephora Collection’s blushes sold like wildfire, becoming a staple amongst TikTokers and beauty lovers alike.

ITEM Beauty Lip Quip Clean Moisturizing Lip Gloss Sephora $14 See On Sephora BeautyTok is going through a purple obsession, with ITEM’s Inna Jam hue reigning as one of the platform’s fave glossy lip oils.

Filled with almond oil, camellia, and shea butter, this hydrating purple lip oil is a must-have.

NYX This is Milky Gloss Milkshakes Vegan Lip Gloss Ulta $8.50 See On Ulta No, NYX’s TikTok-Famous gloss doesn’t glide on an unwearable green shade.

BeautyTok wouldn’t be the same without Mikayla Nogueira’s honest content — and she’s a major fan of this yummy, ice cream-flavored gloss.

FLOWER Beauty Spotlight Liquid Highlight Ulta $12.99 See On Ulta Get the glow for less.

BeautyTok creators say that this Flower Beauty highlighter is a dupe for the $40 Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Wand.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Glossy Lip Stain Ulta $6 See On Ulta This gloss-stain hybrid is everything.

Lip stains are totally having their moment on TikTok — and e.l.f.’s formula is no doubt one of the most accessible options.

Pixi On-The-Glow Blush Ulta $18 See On Ulta For a sheer, effortlessly blushed glow, turn to Pixi’s formula.

The Falsies Push Up Angel® Washable Mascara Maybelline $11.99 See On Maybelline Get the look of false eyelashes, without the fuss.

TikTok has really been feeling Maybelline’s mascara lately.

Maui Babe Browning Lotion Ulta $16.99 See On Ulta Unlock your deepest natural tan with this cult-fave Browning Lotion.

Tower28 ShineOn Jelly Lipgloss Sephora $14 See On Sephora BeautyTok is raving about this gloss, which is infused with raspberry seed, apricot, and rosehip oils.

CeraVe Renewing SA Cleanser Ulta $14.99 See On Ulta CeraVe has quickly become Gen Z’s preferred skincare brand, and for good reason. Who doesn’t love renewed skin on a budget?

If you’re curious which CeraVe cleanser may be best for your skin type, you may want to checkout this quick TikTok.

JOAH Beauty Perfect Complexion Eye Serum Concealer JOAH Beauty $11.99 See On JOAH Beauty This drugstore concealer is packed with ceramides and peptides for healthier skin under your eyes.

Nogueira shares: “This is a very hydrating concealer, so if you have dry undereyes [or] mature undereyes, this is for you.”

L'Oréal Magic Root Cover Up Ulta $10.99 See On Ulta This root cover up went viral, but not for the reason you’re probably thinking...

BeautyTok is obsessed with using this for quick and easy freckles. You’ll definitely need an ultra-light hand — but don’t knock it ‘til you try it, I guess.

e.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer Ulta $10 See On Ulta Keep your glam looking fresh all day with this TikTok-viral primer.

Sure, the bottles are super chic. But BeautyTok put MONDAY to the test and claims the formulas actually work, too.