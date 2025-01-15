Paco Rabanne’s 1969 is the Benjamin Button of bags. With a rich 56-year legacy, the handbag still feels just as modern and futuristic as it did at its creation.

In the ever-changing world of fashion, certain pieces transcend their utilitarian function to become symbols of an era or a visionary designer’s aesthetic. The 1969 bag is one such historical design — an accessory that not only defined the 1960s Space Age, but immediately caught the attention of OG it girls like Brigitte Bardot and Françoise Hardy.

Since its fruition, the handbag has graced the arms of almost every fashion girlie from Kate Moss to Emily Ratajkowski. It is as iconic as it is recognizable and, if you haven’t noticed it before, prepare to see it everywhere.

The 1969 Bag’s Long History

Former architect Paco Rabanne (born Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo) was a visionary when it came to Space Age fashion. In an era obsessed with feminism, modern pop art, and the Space Race, Rabanne managed to merge youth interests into one key accessory.

While soft, leather handbags were dominating the market, Rabanne’s creation was an avant-garde departure. The construction using interlinked metal discs fastened together with metal rings was innovative and architectural. The 1969 bag was originally offered in gold, silver, and bronze with a classic envelope shape that was instantly distinguishable.

Courtesy of Rabanne

Throughout the ‘70s and ‘80s, Rabanne reinvented the bag via different materials including plastic and metal plating, as well as experimenting with various silhouettes to offer more size options. When Paco Rabanne passed the brand off to new creative leadership in the late 1990s to early 2000s, the bag was brought back as a vintage revival piece.

Then, when Julien Dossena took over as creative director in 2013, he began to experiment with expanding versions of the bag, while still respecting the heritage of the brand. Today, the bag comes in sustainable materials, wearable versions, and various metals, all keeping with Rabanne’s original innovativeness.

Of Course, Celebs Love The 1969 Bag

The list of icons who have carried a 1969 is almost as iconic as the bag itself. In the early days, it was an instant hit with fashion fanatics such as Bardot, Françoise Hardy, and Jane Birkin (yes, *that* Birkin). Bardot was one of the first major stars seen with the bag — not a bad way to start.

Emily Ratajkowski Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Jumping to the ‘80s, the 1969 had become a sought-after vintage piece. It was worn throughout the decade by Madonna as she experimented with her style. The early aughts saw Kylie Minogue and Victoria Beckham flaunting the emblematic accessory across industry events and nightlife.

Since Dossena’s tenure and his updated iterations of the bag, it has been embraced by international superstars (all with unique aesthetics). EmRata, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, and Priyanka Chopra have all incorporated the bag into their individual styles, showing the range and timelessness of the design.

Priyanka Chopra Gotham/GC Images

Wait, The 1969 Bag Costs How Much?!

Considering the various iterations of the bag today, there are a range of price points based on the materials and size. The price tag reflects both its status as a luxury accessory and its historical significance in fashion. The 1969 bag can range anywhere from $950 to $3,000 USD, depending on the exclusivity of the style.

The classic ranges from $1,750 to $1,950, while the iconic nano ranges from $950 to $1,050. There are also options in the same range in leather, raffia, shearling, rhinestones, and more. So, yes, the 1969 bag might be a splurge, but for those who want a slice of fashion history and a truly unique accessory, the price is well worth the spend.