22 Random But Brilliant Grooming Products With A Cult Following On Amazon

When's the last time you bought nail clippers? That's probably a hard question to answer, since we usually don't create Pinterest lists of dream clippers to buy, but who cares? Sometimes it's nice to give yourself an upgrade and invest in some random, functional, and brilliant grooming products, considering you use them so frequently.

Take an emory board, for example. I know I've held on to paper nail files for years without a care, but they actually hold on to a lot of bacteria and can sometimes cause serious infection. I know I'd never really consider a nail file a health hazard, but it's nice to know that there's a more sanitary option made of glass that you can clean.

Some of the grooming tools are totally unexpected. You can get a product that helps you cut your own hair without nicking your fingers. Or you could get a body scrub that fixes hand and foot calluses, or a weird little spring that quickly grabs the hair off your face. These tools are all a little random, but will make your grooming routine so much easier, and they’ve got so many reviews on Amazon for a reason — they really, really work, and people are taking note.

1 An Electric Callus Remover That Keeps Your Feet Super Soft PRITECH Electric Callus Remover For Feet Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you want to get your feet to be super soft now, try out this electric callus remover. With three different roller heads and two speed options, it can buff away as much or as little dead skin as you like. A full charge will give you up to 45 minutes of use, which is a whole lot of time to get your feet lookin' smooth.

2 A Back Shaver To Get Those Hard-To-Reach Places baKblade 1.0 Body Hair Shaver Amazon $25 See On Amazon Hair grows pretty much everywhere, and if you choose to get rid of it, traditional razors don't always reach every spot. Whenever you want to groom hair in a hard-to-reach place, this back shaver gets the job done. It's equipped with safety blades, so you don't have to worry about annoying cuts, and you can use it wet or dry. Plus, the handle is adjustable, so it can be as long or as short as you need.

3 A Brush That Takes Care Of Ingrown Hairs WIZKER Exfoliating Brush Amazon $7 See On Amazon Instead of subjecting your skin to tweezers, use this brush to gently exfoliate the affected area and relieve ingrown hairs. The brush is strong enough to last, but doesn’t feel harsh on the skin and works great with any shaving-related bumps. Use it dry or in the shower and kiss ingrown hairs goodbye.

4 These Hair-Cutting Scissors To Give You Pro Style At Home Utopia Care Professional Hair-Cutting Scissors Amazon $8 See On Amazon Even if the idea of cutting your own hair fills you with terror, it's super helpful to have a pair of salon quality scissors at home. These scissors are Japanese stainless steel with salon-quality blades, so you'll get a clean cut every time. They're specially designed to remain razor sharp through years of use, and you even get a leather case to keep them clean and dry. Reviewers love how comfortable they are to hold, in addition to how easy they are to use.

5 A Hair-Straightening Brush To Combine Brushing And Styling REVLON Heated Styling Brush Amazon $38 See On Amazon Anything that makes straightening hair easier and faster is a must-have, and this straightening brush has 10 heat settings to give you a sleek style with a simple brushstroke. It's small, easy to handle, and has one-hour auto shutoff for peace of mind.

6 This Latex Tape That Makes Manicures Easy PUEEN Latex Cuticle Guard Amazon $8 See On Amazon If you’re a bit of a klutz when it comes to painting your nails, you’re not alone. Hundreds of Amazon reviewers swear by this latex cuticle guard for achieving the perfect at home manicure. Just paint it on your cuticles, do your nails like normal, and then peel the latex away. The polish stays only where you want it, while the rest of your fingers are clean.

7 The Hair Towel That Dries Your Hair In A Flash DuraComfort Essentials Super Absorbent Microfiber Towel Amazon $11 See On Amazon My hair is so thick it could manage to stay damp in a desert, and if your hair is the same way, this towel will be a real lifesaver. The microfiber material sucks moisture away quickly, and the large size makes it super easy to wrap all your hair in. While you're getting ready, your hair is drying faster than ever, and since you don't have to squeeze and scrub, it also helps reduce frizz. Reviewers love that it creates frizz-free curls, and some find they don't even have to use styling products after drying with this towel.

8 A Nail Clipper Set That Customers Are Crazy About Harperton Nail Clippers (Set Of 2) Amazon $10 See On Amazon Old nail clippers suck can tear your nails or leave you with weird edges, and it's not fun. So it might be time to get a new nail clipper set. These ergonomically designed clippers have a classic, stainless steel design and they boast nearly 20,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. People love these things. One customer wrote, "I like these. No, I love these. No, love does not begin to describe my feeling." If anyone is that passionate about an everyday item, you know it's worth putting in your cart.

9 A Body Scrub That Leaves You Smooth In The Shower Asutria Dead Sea Salt Body Scrub Amazon $25 See On Amazon There's something about scrubbing off extra dead skin and slathering your body with soothing oils that always feels super luxurious. This body scrub is made with 100% pure Himalayan sea salt, which is a natural exfoliator and skin polisher. Plus it's enhanced with vitamin C, jojoba, and almond oils to leave your skin hydrated and silky smooth after the shower.

10 A Nose Hair Trimmer That Takes Care Of Stray Hairs Panasonic ER-GN30-K Nose Ear Hair Trimmer Amazon $25 See On Amazon There's no shame in having ear or nose hair, but hey, sometimes you want to get rid of it. That's where this electric trimmer comes in. It trims nose and ear hair quickly and painlessly with its hypoallergenic stainless steel blades. Feel free to use it in the shower or over the sink, because it can be used wet or dry. Reviewers love that it can also be used on facial hair or eyebrows if needed.

11 The Natural Sponge That Gives You A Gentle, Deep Clean pureSOL Konjac Sponge With Activated Charcoal Amazon $10 See On Amazon For a gentle, natural way to clean your face, try this konjac facial sponge. The black, charcoal-infused sponge is great for exfoliation and works with just a little bit of cleanser to give you a deep clean. It’s also made of materials that are eco-friendly, biodegradable, and cruelty-free.

12 A Washcloth That Exfoliates Your Skin Salux Nylon Japanese Beauty Wash Cloth (3-Pack) Amazon $12.50 See On Amazon These Japanese washcloths are super popular, and for good reason. The nylon material keeps bacteria away and they dry quickly, so you never have to worry about mold. But why people really love them is because of their excellent exfoliating power. They gently rub away dead skin and dirt and work perfectly with your favorite bath soap. Plus, you get a pack of three in cute pastel colors, so how can you not love that?

13 The Peel That Makes Your Feet Crazy Soft Baby Foot Original Foot Peel Exfoliator Amazon $25 See On Amazon We all get rough feet sometimes, and if you're in the mood for a serious peel, you have to try this peel from Baby Foot. You get two little booties filled with an exfoliating liquid, which you wear for two hours, rinse off, and wait to see the dead skin peel away. It takes a couple days to start seeing results, but according to fans, it’s worth the wait. One Amazon user wrote, "If I had to describe this, I'd say it is the grossest yet most amazing thing that's ever happened to me." All rough skin will be gone and you'll totally get why this product is called Baby Foot, because your skin will make infants jealous.

14 The Liquid That Gets Rid Of Razor Bumps And Razor Burn Tend Skin The Skin Care Solution Amazon $22 See On Amazon This razor bump solution can effectively get rid of the bumps, razor burn, and ingrown hairs you already have, or prevent them in the future. The liquid is safe to use on sensitive areas of the body, like the face and bikini line. Just slather it on up to 48 hours before you remove any hair, or apply it nightly to soothe skin that's been irritated by shaving or waxing. It's cruelty-free, and it dries in seconds so you can continue with your skin care routine.

15 An Electric Shaver You Can Use Wet Or Dry Panasonic Cordless Electric Shaver Amazon $20 See On Amazon When I was a kid, my mom had me use an electric shaver to shave my legs and I thought it was so weird. Now that I’m an adult, I realize she was a genius. You never have to worry about cuts, it shaves quickly, and you can choose a shaving or trimming option, depending on what you’d like. Plus, you can use this shaver in or out of the shower, so if you’re sick of wasting water on a long shave, you won’t have to. Unlike shavers of the past, it’s gentle enough that you can shave even the most sensitive areas without worrying about irritation.

16 An Eyebrow Shaper To Give Your Tweezers A Break Dorco Tinkle Eyebrow Shaper (3-Pack) Amazon $4 See On Amazon You know, you don't always have to pluck your eyebrows. If you want to just let them go natural, that's totally fine. Or if you'd rather take a break from pulling hairs out of your face, you can use these eyebrow shapers instead. The handle and angle of the blade make these razors perfect for shaving precisely and giving you shaped-up brows in seconds. Plus you get three blades for under $5, and you can even use them to shave your whole face if you're feeling adventurous.

17 The Compact Tool That Can Tackle All Your Blackheads La Chat Stainless Steel Blackhead Remover (2 Pieces) Amazon $6 See On Amazon There’s no need to rely on pricey professional extractions when you have these little blackhead removing tools in your beauty arsenal. Made of quality stainless steel, the two different will help you extract blackheads, whiteheads, or anything else that might be hiding in your pores.

18 This Hair Dryer With Multiple Options Andis Tourmaline Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer Amazon $21 See On Amazon Not only is this weird-looking hair dryer one of the most popular on Amazon, but it’s also one of the most versatile. Whether you have thick, thin, or curly hair, this hair dryer will work for you. The ceramic technology helps keep hair shiny while the three attachments give you a range of options for your hair styling needs. Plus, it has a cool shot button to give you a burst of cold air if you need it.

19 A Little Tool To Get Rid Of Random Hairs Bellabe Facial Hair Remover Amazon $18 See On Amazon This bizarre device is actually a facial hair remover — run it over your face and feel it pick up each unwanted hair at the roots, so it'll grow back slower. There's no risk of cutting yourself, and it leaves your face hair-free without skin damage.

20 Surgical Tweezers For Precision Removal Majestic Bombay Surgical Tweezers Amazon $12 See On Amazon When it comes to removing ingrown hairs or very precise plucking, these surgical tweezers will work wonders. The thin tips of these steel tweezers meet up perfectly, so you get precision removal for even the smallest hair. Plus, these remove splinters or ingrown hairs much easier than typical tweezers, and avoid irritating the skin further.

21 A Hairstyling Tool That Gives You Beachy Waves In Minutes Bed Head Wave Artist Ceramic Waver Amazon $30 See On Amazon This incredibly popular hair waver gives you that beachy-wave look in no time at all. It has ceramic plates and heats up to 400 degrees, so it’s not messing around. But you can choose from 30 different heat settings for a customized experience. And it even has auto shutoff as a smart safety feature.