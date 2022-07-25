I Dyed My Virgin Hair “Kendall Jenner Red” & Now I’m A Different Person

Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner debuted red hair during Milan Fashion Week, resulting in the color quickly becoming one of the hottest hair trends of 2022. From Instagram feeds to red carpets, copper hair continues to be everywhere. While I’ve never had any desire to color my naturally medium brunette strands (partly because of my Libra sun, partly in the fear of hair damage), Jenner’s copper dye job changed my mind. I needed red hair.

For the red hair transformation, I went to see Jenna Perry herself — the actual colorist behind Jenner’s hair — at her salon in Soho. The celebrity colorist, who also works with stars like Bella Hadid, Maude Apatow, and Karlie Kloss (just to name a few), is the queen of effortless hot girl hair, so I knew I was in good hands.

My biggest concern with bleaching and coloring my virgin hair was damage, but I also still wanted to be able to still have my natural curls, and soft, shiny hair. That’s when Perry introduced me to Living Proof’s newest product, the Triple Bond Complex, which works to improve hair strength at the cuticle by building new bonds and delivering immediate and long-lasting protection. Basically, it’s a hair-strengthening and fortifying leave-in treatment that purportedly leaves strands shinier and smoother after just one use. Perry assured me it would keep my curls bouncier than ever. Sold.

The brown to copper process took about four hours, during which Perry did everything from bleaching to coloring and delivering a bouncy ’90s blowout. After the transformation — and before I whirled the chair around to peer into the mirror — Perry asked if I had a boyfriend, and when I said no, she responded “Well, you’re going to get one soon.”

The moment was here: I turned around to see a brand-new person staring back at me. When I first saw myself with red hair, I honestly didn't recognize myself. I definitely had imposter syndrome for a few minutes since it's such a huge difference from my natural hair color, but I genuinely feel like it's the perfect shade for me. Copper complements my skin tone better than my natural brown, enhances my eyes more, and honestly just gives me more confidence. It’s officially hot girl summer and I’ve never been happier.

Over the past few weeks, I’ve tested out the Triple Bond Complex some more and have definitely noticed an improvement in my hair health. I don’t use heat on my hair often, especially in the summer, so I’ll typically use the treatment overnight and add some heat in the morning to activate it (just like Perry does). I wake up with extremely soft, bouncy hair — it doesn’t feel like the dehydrated straw texture that I feared from the bleach. Needless to say, because of this product, I plan on recoloring my hair over and over again.

Now excuse me as I live out my hot-girl summer dreams.

