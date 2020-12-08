One of the most under-the-radar places to get unfiltered beauty intel is by scrolling through Reddit's r/SkincareAddiction community. The skin care-loving destination features thousands of threads in which the site's more than 1.2 million users discuss all things beauty, from skin care routine tips to the latest must-have products. Now, with the just-released 2020 Year in Review report, Reddit's most popular skin care brands in SkincareAddiction prove that beauty fans know how to shop wisely.

The report is chock-full of intel, including the most talked-about ingredients, hairstyles, makeup products, and more. The number one most-discussed trend of all? "Maskne," aka those pesky face mask-induced breakouts that (unfortunately) became a thing after the pandemic hit. Mentions spiked by a whopping 305.6% in July, according to the report. Another beauty trend born out of quarantine was a spike in eye makeup: Mentions grew by 26% in July in Reddit's r/makeupaddiction threads, proving that face masks won't stop people from having fun with their looks.

For a closer look at skin care trends, we did some digging with Reddit to unearth 2020's most-discussed brands in r/SkincareAddiction. The overall theme? Redditors clearly have learned how to get the most beauty bang for their buck. Behold, the top five skin care brands of the year, according to Reddit.

1 Cerave CeraVe Moisturizing Cream Amazon $16 See On Amazon The most-discussed beauty brand of all? Drugstore staple CeraVe, which also topped last year's list. The gentle face and body-care formulas are meant to soothe all skin types, and derms recommend its Moisturizing Cream over and over again. Also of note: CeraVe is big on TikTok, thanks to skinfluencers like Hyram, so that — combined with the dependable formulas — helps explain the brand's staying power.

2 The Ordinary The Ordinary Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% Ulta $5.90 See On Ulta Skin care fans know all about The Ordinary, a brand known for its quality formulas and low price points. The cult-fave line came in second place within Reddit's SkincareAddiction community, where you'll find everything from product hauls to tips for using the products. You can pretty much snag any skin care ingredient, from hyaluronic acid to niacinamide, you can think of via The Ordinary's line, and you usually can do so for less than $10 a bottle.

3 Neutrogena Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Face Gel Amazon $15.42 See On Amazon Neutrogena is another dermatologist favorite that Redditors also happen to love. The classic drugstore beauty brand makes a massive range of skin care essentials, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, SPF, and even hair and makeup products. Within the SkincareAddiction threads, [you'll see lots of posts raving about Neutrogena's Hydro Boost line of hyaluronic acid-packed products for absorbing quickly and not irritating their skin, as well as the brand's sheer sunscreen options, which Redditors also love for being non-irritating.

4 La Roche-Posay La Roche-Posay Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Face Wash Amazon $15 See On Amazon Derms and skin care aficionados also love drugstore beauty brand La Roche-Posay. Redditors are particularly into the Effaclar line, La Roche-Posay's collection of medical-grade acne products — think spot treatments, cleansers, and serums meant for acneic and oily skin types. The Effaclar Medicated Gel Acne Face Wash, a fan favorite, is spiked with salicylic acid and works to clear pores without stripping away natural moisture.