One of the most under-the-radar places to get unfiltered beauty intel is by scrolling through Reddit's r/SkincareAddiction community. The skin care-loving destination features thousands of threads in which the site's more than 1.2 million users discuss all things beauty, from skin care routine tips to the latest must-have products. Now, with the just-released 2020 Year in Review report, Reddit's most popular skin care brands in SkincareAddiction prove that beauty fans know how to shop wisely.
The report is chock-full of intel, including the most talked-about ingredients, hairstyles, makeup products, and more. The number one most-discussed trend of all? "Maskne," aka those pesky face mask-induced breakouts that (unfortunately) became a thing after the pandemic hit. Mentions spiked by a whopping 305.6% in July, according to the report. Another beauty trend born out of quarantine was a spike in eye makeup: Mentions grew by 26% in July in Reddit's r/makeupaddiction threads, proving that face masks won't stop people from having fun with their looks.
For a closer look at skin care trends, we did some digging with Reddit to unearth 2020's most-discussed brands in r/SkincareAddiction. The overall theme? Redditors clearly have learned how to get the most beauty bang for their buck. Behold, the top five skin care brands of the year, according to Reddit.
