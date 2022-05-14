Reviewers Are Obsessed With How Good They Look In These Cover Ups & Swimsuits Under $30

On the market for a new bathing suit? How about a cute cover-up to go with? Samesies. However, it is truly no easy feat finding “The Suit” that’ll boost your confidence and look custom-made for your figure. Well, guess what? You’ve stumbled into the right place — I’ve made it my mission to curate the most stylish selection of swimsuits and cover-ups that’s affordable for every budget. How did I choose? I read through hundreds of customer reviews to back up my picks from shoppers with various body types, so they’re guaranteed to look great on everyone.

Ready to check out the bikinis and one-pieces that made the cut? Amazon shoppers are literally obsessed with how good they look in these 35 cover-ups and swimsuits — and they all cost $30 or less.

1 A Show-Stopping Duster With Haute Hippie Vibes Bsubseach Long Open Front Swimsuit Cover-Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon Whether you opt for tie-dye patterns, tropical prints, or simple solids, this Bsubseach duster will get you through the season in style. It's a flowy longline silhouette that's made from a breathable and lightweight rayon material that’ll feel cool from beach days to festival nights. “Got it as a swimsuit cover up, but that is an occasional occurrence, so it will make a great robe around the house,” one shopper added. (An honestly great idea.) Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 30

2 The Gauzy Button-Down You’ll Constantly Throw Over Bikinis Bsubseach Long Sleeve Beach Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon An oversized button down is a nonchalant way to cover up at the beach without donning a dress. Even better? The 100% polyester fabric is breezy — not heavy — and is slightly see-through, which lets the skin breathe. “I was worried about it being too heavy or sheer, but it’s literally the perfect material for the beach! Enough cover, but sheer enough to be breathable! Love it!” one shopper confirmed. Toss it over your favorite swimsuit with some sandals — or rock it over a sundress at drafty restaurants. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 12

3 An Open-Front Duster In The Airiest Swiss Dot Chiffon ELESOL Chiffon Cover-Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon ELESOL created this breezy cover-up in a Swiss dot chiffon fabric that’s absolutely gorgeous. Buyer beware, though: This baby is a head-turner. “I bought this for a swimsuit cover and ended up wearing it to work...I got so many compliments on it!! Several people asked for the link,” one customer revealed. That’s not all: Spot the frilly ruffled sleeves? Swoon. Choose this angelic white version or opt for one of the additional neutrals, pastels and brights. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 22

4 The No Brainer One Piece That’ll Instantly Boost Your Confidence CUPSHE V Neck One Piece Bathing Suit Amazon $30 See On Amazon Are you a one-piece fan? This CUPSHE swimsuit creation is complete and utter perfection under the sun. The top of it highlights your shoulders and chest thanks to its triangle style and adjustable spaghetti straps. Then, the midsection ruching hugs from ribcage to hip. Finally, the full-coverage bottom does reveal a hint of cheek in the back if you want to get a little booty tan. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see “this is the best bathing suit I have had so far in life,” and “great quality for the price.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 13

5 This Laidback-Chic Dress With A Cinched Drawstring Waist Ekouaer V-Neck Beach Cover Up Amazon $22 See On Amazon You know what's incredible about Ekouaer’s V-neck cover-up dress? It has a relaxed fit that's comfortable — along with a drawstring waist that'll snatch in the shape if you want. The rayon material is wrinkle-resistant and extremely quick-drying, which is fabulous if you happen to throw it on over a wet swimsuit. “Love the fabric,” one shopper wrote, suggesting that “it's silky without being clingy.” Sounds heavenly. Another plus? You can wear this with flip flops or sneakers on a lazy summer morning to run errands, grab a coffee — you name it. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 30

6 A Graceful Wrap Maxi Skirt Cover-Up Eicolorte Sarong Skirt Amazon $15 See On Amazon Are your bikini bottoms a little too revealing for your liking? Eicolorte’s wrap maxi skirt will add a little modesty poolside — in a stylish manner, of course — but still has an open side, so you can flaunt some leg. “I accidentally ordered a bikini with a thong bottom, but still adored the bathing suit. I didn’t feel comfortable enough to walk around in a thong and this cover up did a great job at helping me compromise,” one shopper affirmed. Curious about the sarong’s material? It’s a polyester slub yarn that resembles everyone’s favorite summer fabric: linen. For $15? Sold! Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 44

7 This Swingy Dress In Electric Pulitzer-Worthy Prints ZESICA Sleeveless Cover-Up Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Sure, you can wear this sleeveless cover-up to the beach — but you can also wear it to brunch or to work on casual Fridays. “Loved this dress!! I got it knowing we were going to have some hot weather and needed something cool, pretty, and appropriate for work. I wore it to work and got more compliments on this dress than anything else by every lady in the office,” one customer revealed. If the swingy shape isn’t up your alley, just add a thin leather belt or waist sash to accentuate your waist. The best part? There are pockets, people! Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 26

8 Spotted: This Luxe Belted Bikini In Cheetah Print Color-Blocking Floerns Buckle Front Bikini Amazon $20 See On Amazon Floerns two-piece swimsuit gets style points from its tank top with a fierce buckle detail under the bust that adds extra support. (However, it's removable if you like the unstructured look or just want a simple sports bra style.) The bottoms, on the other hand, are both high-rise and high-cut. Sign. Me. Up. “Was asked if I got it from VS... best suit ever,” one shopper gushed. “Fits my curvy body perfectly and I’m elated. Even has great chest support for those who were extra blessed,” they wrote. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 10

9 This Ultra-Chic Wraparound Maxi Dress With A Daring Open Back Fadalo Wrap Dress Cover-Up Amazon $29 See On Amazon This may well be the easiest-ever wrap dress in all the land, once you get the hang of it. You create the wrap front by criss-crossing the two sides and hooking your arms into the spaghetti strap armholes — and voilà! You're ready to grab a beach drink or burger. (The method is demonstrated on Amazon, if you’re more of a visual learner.) You're totally covered in the front, but the dress has a deep U-shaped back for a little appeal. (Which never hurts, in my humble opinion.) “I had to cross the street to get to the beach and I didn't feel uncomfortable or felt that I was revealing too much. I even wore the cover up in the ocean and it wasn't heavy while wet. It's airy and dry super fast,” one shopper pointed out. Good to know! Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 25

10 This Best-Selling Topper In A Forest Of Tropical Prints Chicgal Loose Print Cardigan Cover-Up Amazon $19 See On Amazon Need a little something-something to jazz up your crop top and tank outfits? This Chicgal cardi is just the thing — and comes in a bunch of summery prints, too. Not to mention, it comes with 3/4-length sleeves for those who want to show off their arm party of bracelets. “Lightweight, but gives a little arm protection from the weather,” one shopper explained. Another chimed in that “they wash perfectly” and “don’t rip at the armpit seems like some other kimonos have.” Consider buying an extra to keep in your car for last-minute beach trips and chilly evenings. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 45

11 A Button-Down Tunic You’ll Live In All Summer Bsubseach Button Down Beach Shirt Amazon $27 See On Amazon Easy, breezy button-downs are a classic go-to for summer fun, and Bsubseach’s version is no exception. It has a high-low tunic length that can be worn seaside or on the streets — how cute would this look with a pair of gladiator sandals, dad sneaks, or even chunky boots? It is rayon, though, so expect a few wrinkles here and there. “I refuse to pay $90 for a cover-up from Nordstrom, so after seeing this on a blogger, I went for it. It's PERFECT,” one customer raved, adding that “the fabric feels expensive.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 23

12 Hello, Gorgeous: This Corseted One-Piece Looks Absolutely Unreal Yonique Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit Amazon $37 See On Amazon This Yonique one-piece provides all the coverage you desire — without looking like it was plucked from your grandmother’s dresser drawer. “This is the best plus size option I’ve found,” one shopper enthused, adding that although “It is next to impossible to find a plus size suit actually made for a plus size body and doesn’t look like it’s made for an older woman or have your chest hanging all the way out,” this swimsuit was “a stylish option that is the perfect in-between or stylish and modest.” Noteworthy details include the faux lace-up front — which provides a hint of cleavage without baring it all — along with stomach ruching, thick criss-cross adjustable straps, and a full bottom. Available sizes: 12 Plus — 24 Plus

Available colors: 21

13 A Sleeveless Romper For Breezy Beach Excursions And City Galavanting ReoRia Sleeveless Romper Amazon $27 See On Amazon Rompers are ideal for people who love dresses but hate when the skirt flies up in the wind. This sleeveless one by ReoRia is a winning option, and the tank top drawstring style can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. The rayon-spandex fabric is slightly sheer, so the brand suggests wearing neutral underwear underneath. (And I'll go one step further by urging a seamless pair.) Despite this, reviewers were raving, and thousands of shoppers awarded it five stars. "It’s super cute and comfortable and will definitely be on heavy rotation this summer. I have a curvy bottom and shorts tend to ride up on me, so I was pleasantly surprised that these cover everything and stay put," one fan remarked. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

14 These Paper Bag Palazzos With Airy Statement Slits Simplee Split Wide-Legged Pants Amazon $25 See On Amazon Pants people, this beachy-keen pair of trousers is for you! Here’s an alternative to maxi skirts that still flows beautifully in the wind courtesy of the leg slits — and looks chic as hell on the bawdy. How so? Well, the high paper bag waist creates subtle definition, all while the floaty wide legs add tons of movement. “They give you the same breezy feeling that you get with a maxi skirt,” one customer confirmed. Go for sophisticated stripes (as shown), cotttagecore florals, or basic black. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

15 This Festive Cover-Up With Crafty Crochet & Tassels AusLook Tassel Cover-Up Amazon $23 See On Amazon Do you want something sassy that you can throw on and go — but also look special? Look no further than AusLook’s cover-up to check all your boxes. This style has a relaxed silhouette, but the crochet detailing on the neckline and open back — as well as the colorful tassel trim — attracts interest without wearing a bold print or exposing skin. Do we love or do we love? “This coverup is super cute, lightweight, and great for my upcoming vacation to the Caribbean. I can definitely wear this to and from the pool without feeling ‘underdressed’ if we head in for a quick lunch,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 1X — 3X

Available colors: 6

16 A Two-Piece Swimsuit Inspired By Bandage Dresses Kisscynest Criss Cross 2 Piece Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Hold up: This Kisscynest bathing suit might just be The One, folks. It is, in fact, a two-piece style — BUT it has a full-coverage bottom with wraparound straps that connects the top and bottom. If you think that’s phenomenal, take a look at the top: It has a snug sports bra-like construction with a peek-a-boo cut-out at the bust (because, you know, airflow) and an open cross back. One shopper weighed in: “It's even enough support for me without an underwire,” they raved. “I'm typically not comfortable in a 2 [piece] but...this one had the best coverage, cuteness and support” Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 13

17 A High-Low Duster Cover-Up For Your Next Beach Vacation IN'VOLAND Long Kimono Cover Up Amazon $28 See On Amazon If you haven’t found the cover-up of your dreams just yet, how about this IN'VOLAND short-sleeved duster with an open tie front? Imagine wearing this nautical number around the globe, from Cape Cod to the South of France — Champagne in hand, naturally. If you have some height, this baby will fit as shown... But petites should wear a little espadrille or heels so it doesn’t drag on the ground. “Love the length for a tall gal like me. Bought for a swimsuit coverup but could wear it for a night out as well,” one shopper affirmed. Not feeling the stripes? Consider a festive tie-dye instead. Available sizes: 16 — 26

Available colors: 9

18 This Hippie-Chic Duster With 10,000 Glowing Reviews Moss Rose Beach Cover-Up Amazon $27 See On Amazon This Moss Rose kimono has garnered more than 9,000 five-star ratings — and here’s why: It comes in over 40 vibrant colorways and fits most body types. Need further confirmation? This happy customer sounded off in the reviews: “I ordered this cover up with such apprehension because I’m a plus size woman. It said it would fit larger women, but I’ve been lied to before. (Not uncommon in the plus size world, sadly.) But, I took a leap of faith and was really glad I did! It’s super cute and it does indeed fit!” Better yet, it’s affordable and can be a multipurpose cardigan no matter the summer activity. (You can see why there are so many fans!) Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 41

19 A Cut-Out Monokini That Deserves Its Own Instagram Post ioiom Front Cross One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $28 See On Amazon Want a seaside snap for your Instagram feed but don’t want to bare it all to your followers in a bikini? Totally understandable. In that case, enter: ioiom’s crossover cut-out one-piece swimsuit. This eye-catching monokini is both jaw-dropping and functional (spot the strategically placed cutouts that are both striking yet wearable, unlike some styles on the market). It has a full bottom (with a little cheek thrown in) and an adjustable halter neck tie that you can make tighter or looser depending on your body. “I felt really confident and comfortable in this swimsuit. The color is beautiful. It complimented my shape and is full figure friendly,” one customer noted. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 26

20 This Haute Crochet Dress That Exudes Saint Tropez Vibes Wander Agio Cover Up Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon Imagine this Wander Agio crochet dress with a basket bag and espadrille sandals — who do you see? Yep, the one and only Jane Birkin, obviously. Embrace your inner French girl at the shore or rock a matching bodysuit underneath and wear it pretty much anywhere you please. It comes with a travel-friendly dust bag, which you can use for wet swimsuits after a long day at the beach. “I've had this cover for about 2 years. I only wear it when I need to look extra cute and its not super hot outside. I'm a casual person but love this cover up. looks high end for the price, soft, doesn't wrinkle,” one fan explained. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 13

21 Casually Cute Cargo Shorts In 100% Cotton Acelitt Casual Pocket Shorts Amazon $26 See On Amazon These Acelitt shorts have plenty of pockets and an adjustable drawstring waist — see ya later, waist gaps! They're cut from 100% cotton with an already lived-in feel upon arrival. “These are great shorts because they are adjustable and long enough to cover your bottom half if you have been blessed/cursed with a large bum,” one shopper pointed out. Click through the color offerings and you'll find endless options — some even have floral embroidery. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 43

22 A Two-Piece You’ll Feel Comfortable Wearing Around Your Parents CUPSHE High Waist Bikini Set Amazon $26 See On Amazon CUPSHE does it again with another swimsuit hit. Fabricated from a stretchy blend of chinlon and spandex, this $26 bikini has a sports bra-inspired top with thick wraparound front straps that tie in the back. The high-waisted bottom has side ruching and comes in a contrasting print for a little something different. (Don’t worry minimalists, there’s an all-black version, too.) Scroll through the reviews and you’ll see rave after rave, like “this bathing suit is LIFE!” and “110% recommend.” Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

23 A Sheer Robe That Looks Gorgeous Dressed Up Or Down Romwe Sheer Kimono Cover Up Amazon $26 See On Amazon Spice up your basic bikinis (or outfits, for that matter) by adding this head-turning Romwe cover-up to the mix. This red tie-dye and cheetah version shown here immediately caught my eye — especially over a skimpy black suit or white crop top — but the pink ombre option reminds me of the prettiest sunset. It's literally so tough to choose just one. However, the sheer cardi will only run you $26, so maybe you can pick up another if you're having trouble deciding, like me. “Perfect. Beautiful cover up. Just as described,” a shopper praised. Available sizes: Large — 4X

Available colors: 19

24 This Crochet Sweater With ‘70s-Inspired Bell Sleeves FERBIA Crochet Beach Top Amazon $35 See On Amazon This FERBIA sweater is categorized as a “beach top” but it’s more of a beach picnic top — or something to wear when the sun starts going down and the breeze starts rolling in, perhaps. It’s a crochet knit design with a V-neck and bell sleeves — plus, it has a ruched drawstring front for all the crop top fanatics reading this. (You know who you are.) Oh, and did I mention the quality? It’s both well-made and well-worth the $35 price tag without a doubt. "I've seen this same type of shirt on all sorts of boutique websites for $50 so this was such a steal," one reviewer agreed. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 20

25 This Playful Cut-Out Monokini That Wraps You Up In A Bow ALLEGRACE Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $27 See On Amazon As demonstrated by this list, one-piece swimmies don’t have to be boring. Another case in point? This ALLEGRACE creation that’s both graphic and conservative at the exact same time. There might be a tummy cut-out, but the cut is still high-waisted and has a tie-front top that keeps spillage at bay. “I’m a mama now but still wanted a fun [...] swimsuit without thinking about having a malfunction while running around the kiddos,” one customer wrote. Select a bright striped version, like this one, or an edgy snakeskin that’s fierce and fun. Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 7

26 This Sweatshirt Cover-Up With SPF Willit UPF 50+ Cover-Up Dress Amazon $30 See On Amazon Constructed with a moisture-wicking and wrinkle-resistant four-way stretch fabric that’s superbly soft on the skin, this hooded sweatshirt dress is the cover-up you didn’t know you needed. The material has UPF 50+ in the fibers, meaning you’re getting advanced protection from the sun's harmful rays if you wear this thing gardening, hiking, eating al fresco, or any other outdoor activity during a scorcher. “This is my go to at the beach or the waterpark! By wearing this I didn't get any sun on my shoulders, back, and/or arms,” one shopper confirmed. You don't need to bring your bag, either, because there are two front pockets for your keys, cards, and phone. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 12

27 A Coachella-Ready Mini Skirt With Trending Laces MakeMeChic Crochet Cover Up Skirt Amazon $20 See On Amazon No matter whether you’re heading to a music festival or the nearest beach club, this body-hugging MakeMeChic mini skirt has a crochet knit fabricated from polyester and spandex that’s straight-up fire for curves. This version laces up both thighs to the stretchy waistband, but there’s also a simpler knit skirt with tassel trim. “This is the most adorable little cover up,” one shopper wrote, suggesting that “it’s super light weight and will match anything.” Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 12

28 An Elevated Two-Piece Suit That Makes All The Statements Sovoyontee Two Piece High Waist Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Move over, boring tankinis, this Sovoyontee two-piece swimsuit is even better. Let's talk about the top first: It’s a flowing off-the-shoulder style with a fitted lace-up underlay that keeps your chest securely locked and loaded. The bottoms are the typical high-waisted fit we know and adore. Meanwhile, that dramatic waist strap is totally optional (as are the top’s bra cups). “Wore this yesterday on my birthday in Jamaica! I got 3 marriage proposals,” one shopper revealed, urging you to “GET IT!!!” (You don’t have to tell me twice. *Adds to cart*) Available sizes: X-Large — 4X

Available colors: 12

29 An Open-Front Robe That’ll Make You Feel Like A Million Bucks Bsubseach Long Beach Kimono Cover Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon The best thing about this Bsubseach cover-up? It is stylish enough for a five-star vacation in Ibiza yet also looks great casually with some jeans at your local lunch spot. It has an open-front silhouette that ties along the crochet lace waist (which is both stunning and snatching, FYI) along with airy batwing sleeves and a plunging neckline. One important note: This lightweight cardi will fit as a midi length on taller frames, while it'll be more of a maxi on petite figures. “Cute, comfy and fun! Almost feels like a lightweight dress. Covers without feeling too covered up. I used it for my trip to Cancún but I’ll definitely keep using for future beach trips,” one shopper wrote, adding, “I washed it in a cold cycle and hung dry. It’s ready for it’s next outing!” Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 18

30 Linen Pants That Are The Ultimate Summer Staple Amazon Essentials Linen Blend Wide Leg Pant Amazon $32 See On Amazon You know what your summer wardrobe is missing? Linen pants, of course! These Amazon Essentials trousers will capture your heart in no time — pretty much after one wear. So, here's the lowdown: They're made from a linen and cotton blend that's oh-so-breathable and have a barely-there feeling, complete with a drawstring waist, four functional pockets, and a slightly cropped wide leg. The overall versatility of these are pretty much endless: Wear ‘em to backyard BBQs, outdoor soirees, picnics in the park, and dinners out. “Comfortable plus ease — like, wearing pajama pants,” one shopper gushed. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

31 This Colorful One-Shouldered Suit With A Geometric Midriff Cut-Out SweatyRocks One Shoulder One Piece Swimsuit Amazon $25 See On Amazon Honestly, this SweatyRocks colorblock suit looks super-duper fashionable but is pretty simple to wear. Crafted from a contouring combination of polyester and spandex, it has Y2K-inspired one-shouldered design and a stomach cut-out that gives this a haute two-piece look (without having to keep pulling the bottoms up and the top down). “This suit is so classy. I immediately felt like a supermodel when I put it on,” one shopper swore. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 41

32 This Crochet Cover-Up In A Wildly Beloved Style shermie Bathing Suit Cover-Up Amazon $25 See On Amazon This roomy cover-up has a feather-light crochet knit construction with slit slides for even more air flow. Don’t worry, this might only cost you $25 (a benefit for your budget nonetheless) but it won’t look worn or unravel after a few uses — promise. “It’s super soft and after many uses on a beach vacation and Mediterranean cruise it’s still in great shape,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: One size

Available colors: 21

33 These Precious Lounge Shorts With Scalloped Lace MakeMeChic Beach Lounge Shorts Amazon $19 See On Amazon These lounge shorts inspire major cuteness overload. The elasticized drawstring waist is comfy! The scalloped lace trim is gorgeous! The price is wallet-friendly! They’re literal perfection. One shopper wrote in the reviews that “These looked cute on and fit without being too tight in the thigh and bottom,” while another noted, "the material is very soft, machine washable and breathable." Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

34 This Minimalist Bandeau Set In The Best Neons Pink Queen Cheeky High Waist Bikini Amazon $29 See On Amazon This bikini set looks very Kim Kardashian — maybe with some Barbie girl vibes in this bright pink hue. Cut from the stretchiest polyester and spandex fabric imaginable, it has a strapless bandeau top with removable straps that’ll add support if you have a larger chest. What’s amazing about the bottoms is that they’re both high-waisted and high-cut, which provides comfortable coverage without constricting your legs. “This is the first ever two piece I have bought and owned since I was maybe 3 years old,” one shopper wrote. “I feel comfortable and confident in all the best ways. It makes my waist look smaller and my butt look bigger,” they swore. Wowza. #Goals. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 37